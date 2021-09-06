4 things to watch as the New Jersey governor's race enters the homestretch

Murphy has gained popularity since his 2017 election, largely because voters approve of his crisis response. Though his approval ratings have slipped since last year, polls show that most voters still see the pandemic as their top concern. And close to half of them said they trusted Murphy's ability to handle it, according to a recent poll.

With the delta variant surging, COVID-19 is back in the spotlight. Murphy last month announced a mask mandate for students and teachers, and said teachers and school staff must be vaccinated or undergo regular testing.

Local and national polls indicate broad support for those policies, but some communities are divided, and protests by anti-mask groups have erupted in recent months.

Ciattarelli says parents should decide, pointing to data showing that most children do not become seriously ill from the virus and saying masks hinder kids' development. At an August town hall meeting in Gloucester County, Ciattarelli's criticism of the mask mandate drew the loudest and longest applause of the night.