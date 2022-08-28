 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 found shot near NJ shopping center; 1 dead, 1 critical

TOMS RIVER — Authorities said gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically.

Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza.

Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Another 29-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition at a Monmouth County hospital, and a 25-year-old was treated and released.

No arrests were immediately announced. WCAU-TV reported that investigators placed dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot of the shopping center and investigators could be seen going in and out of a hookah lounge that appeared to have a window blown out.

Anyone with information was asked to call Toms River police or county prosecutors.

