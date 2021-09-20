$25M in grants announced for Delaware River watershed projects

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced $11.5 million in grants Monday toward Delaware River Watershed conservation that will include development of a water trail in Camden, restoration of a shad passage on the Brandywine River, and building a riverfront education center at Bartram's Garden.

The sum was matched by $13.5 million from environmental and conservation nonprofits that partner with the two federal agencies, bringing the total to $25 million.

The money will fund 41 projects along or near tributaries of the watershed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The grants are designed to enhance recreation, water quality, and habitat conservation.

"These 41 projects announced today will help ensure a healthier, cleaner, and more resilient future for the Delaware River watershed and the diverse species that depend on it," said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF.