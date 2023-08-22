New Jersey firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire burning in the area of Jackson Road and the former Atco Dragway in the Waterford Township portion of Wharton State Forest.
The wildfire is 1,500 acres in size and is 75% contained.
The fire started Sunday.
Jackson Road is closed from Atsion Road to Tremont Avenue.
New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews are using a backfiring operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire.
No homes are threatened by the fire, according to the Forest Fire Service.
Weather likely played a role in the development of the fire.
Afternoon humidity values Sunday were in the 30% to 40% range in that area of the state, which is dry. Winds gusted 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon. Fuel moisture levels have been fairly low, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist.
Press meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.
