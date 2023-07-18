The New Jersey Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its 15th class of inductees, all from the northern and central parts of the state.

Highlights among this year's class include former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber, "Sopranos" creator David Chase and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa.

The inductees will be honored during a ceremony Oct. 29 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark — the first live induction since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The New Jersey greats included in this year’s Hall of Fame inductee list have made great contributions to our state’s history,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. “From sports legends to entertainment stars, business leaders to public servants and scholars, New Jersey has been graced by the likes of many influential people that have shined a light on what our state has to offer. This year’s class is among the best of them.”

Jon F. Hanson, chairman of the Hall of Fame, said this year's inductees will join those of the previous 14 classes in being highlighted at the hall's upcoming Entertainment and Learning Center at the American Dream mall in the Meadowlands.

The 12 inductees in the five categories were chosen from among 50 nominees after a public vote, according to a news release.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is:

Tiki Barber, Florham Park, former running back for the New York Giants for 10 seasons

Sue Wicks, New Brunswick, former basketball player for the New York Liberty from 1997 to 2002

David Chase, Clifton/North Caldwell, filmmaker and creator of the HBO drama series "The Sopranos"

Tony Orlando, Union City, singer best known for his work as part of Tony Orlando and Dawn

Patti Scialfa, Deal, singer-songwriter, guitarist and member of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band since 1984

Finn Wentworth, Mount Tabor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and investor in major commercial real estate and sports ventures

Josh Weston, Montclair, former CEO of small-business management services company ADP and philanthropist

Stephen N. Adubato Sr., Newark, politician and teacher, founder of the North Ward Center

Charles Edison, West Orange, 42nd governor of New Jersey from 1941 to 1944, businessman, inventor and animal behaviorist who is the son of inventor Thomas Edison

George Shultz, Princeton, economist, businessman, diplomat, statesman and one of only two people to have held four different Cabinet-level posts

George Segal, South Brunswick, painter and sculptor associated with the pop art movement

Dorothy Porter Wesley, Montclair, librarian, bibliographer and curator, and the first African American to receive a library science degree from Columbia University