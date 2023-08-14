LONG BRANCH — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Saturday responded to a report of a humpback whale carcass washing ashore in Monmouth County.
The Brigantine-based Stranding Center, supported by the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, worked with local officials to secure the animal and develop plans for a necropsy. Information gathered through this examination was to include measurements and photographs, along with biological samples collected to learn more about the whale’s physiology and document any factors that may have contributed to the animal’s death, the Stranding Center wrote on Facebook.
Since 2016, NOAA Fisheries has been investigating an unusual mortality event for humpback whales in the North Atlantic. This past winter, a string of marine mammal beachings was used as a rallying cry to oppose offshore wind development. Federal and state officials have said no link has been found between preparation for construction of offshore wind turbines and the deaths of marine mammals.
