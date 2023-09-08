TRENTON — Minutes before being sworn in as New Jersey’s third lieutenant governor, Tahesha Way promised her late predecessor she would uphold her standard of work in public service.

“Like Sheila (Oliver), I will dedicate every day of my life to fighting for the forgotten families of our state,” Way said Friday during a ceremony at the Statehouse.

Way was chosen by Gov. Phil Murphy as his new second-in-command, replacing Oliver, who died Aug. 1. Murphy had 45 days to choose Oliver’s successor.

Way’s appointment takes effect immediately because the state constitution doesn’t require Senate approval for the nomination.

Murphy said he chose Way based on her track record in public service.

“There is no better person for the job,” Murphy said before introducing Way. “As New Jersey’s secretary of state, Tahesha has been a vital member of my administration since day one.”

Her most important trait, according to Murphy, is her capability to handle the governor’s duties if needed. The lieutenant governor is responsible for fulfilling the duties of governor in the governor’s absence.

“She is brilliant, she is battle-tested and she represents the best of New Jersey,” Murphy said.

New Jersey secretary of state to become new lieutenant governor Tahesha Way, New Jersey's secretary of state since Gov. Phil Murphy first took office in 2018, will be sworn in as the Garden State's new lieutenant governor, according to reports.

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner swore in Way, who was accompanied by three of her four daughters and her husband, Charles, before a crowded room deep inside the Trenton offices. She received a standing ovation when she finished taking the oath of office.

Way is a former state administrative judge and Passaic County freeholder, first elected to that office in 2006. She was named freeholder director in 2009. Freeholders are now known as county commissioners.

Murphy described her as hailing from a common American family. Her parents held public service jobs with New York City’s Metropolitan Transit Authority, her mother as a railroad clerk and her father as a bus driver.

As lieutenant governor, Way will continue serving as secretary of state, as the state constitution requires that the lieutenant governor also serve as the head of a cabinet-level department or administrative agency. In that role, she is the state’s top election official. She also oversees the state government offices and supports New Jersey’s business communities, according to the Department of State’s website.

As secretary of state, Way oversaw the implementation of early in-person voting as well as the 2020 election, which occurred almost entirely with mail-in ballots because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Murphy also credited Way’s team with aiding the state’s tourism industry, which is expected to generate nearly $48 billion in revenue this year.

Oliver died at 71 after being hospitalized. She’d been Murphy’s lieutenant governor since his first term. She also oversaw the state Department of Community Affairs, the agency tasked with managing the state takeover of Atlantic City since 2016.

In 2021, before the Legislature considered a bill to extend the takeover, Oliver said she believed the city would need the state’s oversight for at least four more years.

Poll workers sought for Election Day and early voting; here's how to apply New Jersey residents are needed to be poll workers for the upcoming Nov. 7 general election and early voting period.

After her death, Oliver was praised as someone who adored the city, wanting to work toward softening the state’s control of its government, and perhaps one day retire there.

The department is currently overseen by acting Commissioner Kimberly K. Holmes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.