Joe Fiordaliso, the president of the state Board of Public Utilities, who helped lead a push for clean energy initiatives in New Jersey, died Wednesday, officials said.

He was 78.

A cause of death was not immediately known Thursday.

The lifelong New Jerseyan had served on the board since 2005, according to its website.

Fiordaliso often spoke of his grandchildren when describing the type of planet he hoped to leave to them — one in which green energy sources like wind, solar and geothermal help reduce the worst effects of climate change by replacing the burning of fossil fuels. He was rarely seen in public without wearing a lapel pin in the shape of a wind turbine, signifying his strong support for offshore wind energy development.

Officials and organizations remembered him for his work Thursday.

“As president of the BPU since the beginning of my administration, Joe skillfully led our work to responsibly transition to a clean energy economy while always putting the needs of consumers first," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. "He also was a key figure in our storm response efforts and in ensuring that all New Jerseyans had access to critical services like clean water, electricity and broadband."

Fiordaliso's time in public service began in North Jersey, where he served as a member of the Livingston Township Council in Essex County, rising later to be the municipality's three-term mayor.

He was first nominated to the BPU by Gov. Richard Codey. He was renominated by Gov. Chris Christie in 2011 and 2013, according to the BPU website.

Fiordaliso was appointed as the board's president in 2018 by Murphy, during the governor's first term. He also was appointed as a member of the State Planning Commission that year.

“Joe was approachable and easily likable, but perhaps most importantly, he was a family man, dedicated to his wife, children and grandchildren," Utility and Transportation Contractors Association Executive Director Dave Rible said in a statement. "This is a sad day for New Jersey.”

Fiordaliso also co-chaired the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy. One of his last major acts was presiding over the adoption in late July of a series of aggressive “decarbonization” efforts designed to incentivize buildings to switch from natural gas heat to electric.

Fiordaliso also angrily lashed out at those he called purveyors of disinformation against clean energy projects, including claims that the government plans to take away gas-burning stoves.

He also oversaw the rollout of electric vehicle charging stations in various parts of the state, and the conversion of some heavy-duty government vehicles from gas to electric power.

"He was a dedicated public servant and fighter for clean energy," environmental activist Jeff Tittel said, adding the two shared a working relationship for about 30 years. "He has worked to make greener energy a reality and to make energy more affordable. His passing has happened at a time when renewable energy is at a tipping point. His leadership at this important period will be missed."

Fiordaliso is the second major state government official to die in the past two months. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver died Aug. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.