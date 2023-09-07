TRENTON — Tahesha Way, New Jersey's secretary of state since Gov. Phil Murphy first took office in 2018, will be sworn in as the Garden State's new lieutenant governor.

Way takes over for Sheila Oliver, who died last month after a sudden hospitalization.

The news was first reported by the New Jersey Globe. The Governor's Office confirmed it later Thursday.

Murphy was expected to make formal announcement Friday.

He had 45 days to select a new lieutenant governor after Oliver's death.

Way has been New Jersey's secretary of state since February 2018, about two months after Murphy nominated her after his 2017 gubernatorial victory.

She entered politics after serving as an administrative court judge for New Jersey, becoming a Passaic County freeholder in 2006. She was appointed freeholder director in 2009. Freeholders are now known as county commissioners.

Way also served on the Board of Directors of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, a national think tank.

