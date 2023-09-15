TRENTON — A central figure in New Jersey's oversight of Atlantic City will serve as the new commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

Jacqueline Suarez will assume the role of acting commissioner of the department, replacing Kimberly Holmes, who had been in the role since the death of former Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver in August.

Currently, Suarez serves as the department's director of local government services, a role through which she was actively involved in the state's oversight of Atlantic City, which has been ongoing since 2016.

In accepting the nomination, Suarez said she intends to follow in Oliver's footsteps.

"DCA plays a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for New Jersey residents, municipalities, and businesses, and I will remain steadfast in my commitment to honor each and every one of our communities with the utmost respect and dedication," Suarez said in a statement Thursday.

Murphy praised Suarez for her work serving local governments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Jacquelyn has skillfully served our state for many years — lending her expertise to important legal and policy matters affecting municipalities throughout New Jersey,” Murphy said.

Suarez has directed the Division of Local Government Services since 2021. She would become the Department of Community Affairs' first Hispanic leader, the Governor's Office said.

Her appointment awaits confirmation from the state Senate. She enters her new job Monday.

