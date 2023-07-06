Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign a bill into law that would require Central Jersey to be promoted in the state’s tourism literature.

So does that mean it’s a real place?

Last week, the state Legislature passed a bill requiring New Jersey to redraw its tourism map, including and promoting Central Jersey. For those uninitiated, this may not seem to be a big deal. But for locals, it’s almost as bad as the pork roll vs. Taylor ham debate. We’ll explain.

Traditionally, New Jersey has been separated into north and south. Sure, there are other sections, but — as a point of pride — many residents refuse to acknowledge Central Jersey as a real place.

North vs. South residents historically don’t think highly of each other. They also use different words to describe things: There’s pork roll vs. Taylor ham, hoagies vs. subs, and sprinkles vs. jimmies. Ironically, the one thing they can usually agree on is that Central Jersey doesn’t exist.

But for those who live in what they call Central Jersey — including Murphy, who grew up in the appropriately named Middletown Township — it has been a long road of eager insistence. When Murphy gave his inaugural speech in 2018, he drew his line in the sand: “We are one New Jersey,” he said. “North, Central and South — an extended family striving for success.”

It broke the internet in its own uniquely Jersey way.

The debate on north, south and central made its way to mainstream audiences when Stephen Colbert did a "Late Show" segment titled: “Is Central Jersey a Real Place?”

In the 2018 bit, Colbert sat down with Murphy to ask about Central Jersey.

“It’s a little bit of a mystical kingdom, kind of a Camelot,” Murphy told Colbert. “It’s definitely-maybe Narnia.”

Playing into the bit, Murphy remains centrally centrist on everything, identifying the meat Colbert holds up as “Taylor pork” and the sandwich as a “sub or hoagie.”

The segment ends with comedian Jon Stewart proclaiming that Central Jersey does in fact exist, because he "grew up there.” He also went on to say that Philadelphia doesn’t exist, adding some additional colorful and unpublishable thoughts.

Still, even those who acknowledge Central Jersey can’t always agree on its boundaries.

The new bill, which could be signed by the governor any day now, requires the Division of Travel and Tourism to redraw its tourism map to promote Central Jersey.

The reworked map and other marketing and promotional tools — such as things on the VisitNJ.org website — will need to include Central Jersey. The bill’s language also calls for promotional language enticing tourists to stay in Central Jersey.

Still, it probably won’t end the ongoing debates, nor do sponsors intend it to.

Atlantic City was once famous for its gay bars. Now it has none. ATLANTIC CITY — New York Avenue in the 1960s and ‘70s was viewed as a thriving oasis for the…

According to NJ.com, sponsors said the legislation was less about ending the arguments and more about boosting the central region’s economy.

“While the very existence of the middle of our state has long been the subject of debate, we are long overdue in designating Central Jersey as the hub of tourism, innovation and history that it is,” said state Sen. Andrew Zwicker, the legislation’s main sponsor and a Democrat from Central Jersey’s Middlesex County.

According to the bill’s language, Central Jersey will include Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties “at a minimum.”

As evidenced by the very lawmakers tasked to work on this bill, a debate will likely continue on Central Jersey’s existence for decades to come.

Assemblyman Brian Bergen, a Morris Republican, was one of two lawmakers to vote against the bill. Bergen tweeted Friday, “There is no Central Jersey!”

Zwicker clapped back: “Bergen = real, but that’s the County.”

So, in short, don’t expect this to let up any time soon just because of a new map.