TRENTON — The state will replace food and cash assistance benefits stolen through electronic fraud, the Department of Human Services said recently.

DHS has received federal approval to replace benefits stolen since Oct. 1, 2022, but recipients must apply to receive the refunds within 60 days.

The U.S. Congress passed a law in late December 2022 allowing states to use federal funds to replace SNAP benefits stolen electronically between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2024, according to DHS.

The new law was in response to increased reports of such crimes.

Those who submit a claim will have to attest that their benefits were stolen by skimming, scamming or other similar electronic theft, according to DHS.

Participants can request replacement of stolen benefits up to twice per federal fiscal year, which runs from October 1st through September 30th, DHS said.

While the federal law covers benefits in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the state extended the refund program to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, and the General Assistance (GA) program, through the 2024 state budget.

“We encourage anyone who has had their benefits stolen to report the theft and submit a claim as soon as they notice their benefits are missing, said Deputy Commissioner of Social Services Elisa Neira. "Reports can be completed online, by phone, or in-person at the local County Board of Social Services."

Prior to this law, states had no authority to replace benefits that had been stolen from a SNAP household.

A replacement form can be completed and submitted online at www.NJSNAP.gov or mailed to the County Board of Social Services.

Cardholders who had their EBT card benefits stolen before July 1 will have 60 days – until August 30, 2023 – to submit a request for reimbursement.

Cardholders whose benefits are stolen after July 1, 2023 will have 30 days from the date that they discovered the theft to submit a request.

For a list of the County Boards of Social Services, visit www.NJSNAP.gov.

To avoid electronic theft, DHS recommends:

Do not share your PIN and cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine.

Check card reading machines to make sure there’s nothing suspicious overlaid or attached to the card swiper or keypad.

Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If you notice any unauthorized charges, change your PIN immediately.

Do not give your card to anyone outside of your household.

Cardholders can reset their PIN online at www.NJFamiliesFirst.com, on the ConnectEBT mobile app or by calling 1-800-997-3333.

The state will never text a person to say their card is locked or to call a number to apply or recertify. Households should also be aware of text messages that ask for the person’s EBT card number or PIN, or from someone pretending to be a “SNAP consultant” saying that they are pre-approved for benefits or that an application was initiated on their behalf.

For more information visit www.NJSNAP.gov/.