TRENTON — Big things are always brewing in the little Garden State.

A Capital City staple that has been growing steadily is now doing even bigger things.

Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market (TPRFM) founder Joseph Kuzemka announced the first-ever New Jersey reunion of the original "Clerks" cast, including writer, director, and Silent Bob himself, Kevin Smith.

'Clerks' was, at first, a cult hit back in 1994, about two employees of a New Jersey convenience store and the bizarre situations that happen in and around their lives. Anyone who worked at a convenience store, or any retail job, could identify with much of the absurdity portrayed in the film.

Smith's movies got bigger and drew more attention thanks to the success of his first film, which mirrors the trajectory of TPRFM and the events that followed from its humble beginnings.

Kuzemka and crew are putting on the Rock of Ages Punk Rock Flea Market and Tattoo Expo up the road a bit from Trenton, in Edison at the NJ Convention and Expo Center Sept. 8-10.

While this event takes place outside of Trenton's borders, it is still much of the same event that has made TPRFM such an enjoyable experience, just bigger thanks to a larger facility.

"On January 27, 2013 we hosted the first Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market with just over 40 vendors and two food trucks at Artworks which is probably 700 useable sq feet on a good day," Kuzemka told The Trentonian recently. "Our upcoming event ... will be 130k sq feet and three days that will feature more than 400+ small businesses, artists & makers from across the country, dozens of tattoo shops & artists, two dozen food trucks (different trucks each day), two stages of live music and DJ's, a VIP Area, a beer garden, pop-up retro arcade featuring a dozen classic pinball and arcade games, a pop-up movie theater w/ free film screenings all weekend (in conjunction with Mahoning Drive-In), as well as celebrity appearances. This time around we're very excited to have Marky Ramone (of The Ramones) as well as the first-ever State of NJ 'Clerks' reunion with Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson and Marilyn Ghighliotti from the original film (most have been in all of the sequels)."

While 'Clerks' reunions have happened before, having a reunion in the state for such a quintessentially New-Jersey film is long overdue.

Kuzemka said the full reunion was a goal, though he didn't know it would become so huge.

"We started adding a small amount of celebrity guests last year and we hosted Brian O'Halloran (Dante Hicks from 'Clerks') last September to a great reception. We were just starting to dip our toes into the celebrity appearance pool and Brian had an incredible response," Kuzemka said. "Brian said he'd love to come back and bring some friends and that was when I knew we had to make a move. At that point we started inquiring about several other actors from the movie, which took quite a few months to come together. Once we had those confirmed, I took an absolute shot in the dark with Kevin and it turns out he was both available and interested. That was when I knew we had something special. It's been nearly 30 years since Kevin Smith released one of the most iconic Jersey films ever yet there's never been a cast reunion here. I decided to change that."

TPRFM has grown steadily over the past decade, but more rapidly in recent years. Kuzemka said the growth has been intentional the whole way, and the big leap for this event was the right move.

"Once I decided to put the pedal to the metal and grow this in late 2013, it just felt like a natural progression. I actually think we could have grown larger quicker but I don't like moving that fast," Kuzemka said. "Historically speaking, I generally prefer to grow slow and methodically but coming out of the pandemic, we knew it was our time so we've really tried to kick it into high gear the past year and a half as we moved inside the Cure Insurance Arena and the NJ Expo Center. We're 2-3x times larger than we were before the pandemic struck and we were already one of, if not the largest market of our kind in the nation."

When asked if that growth meant more stress or more excitement, Kuzemka said, "100% more stress and 100% more excitement! I left my job in 2016 to run this business full time and it's turned into much more than a full-time job. On top of this, my fiancé Meaghan and I also own Out of Step Offbeat Boutique at the Trenton Farmers Market so the stress factor is real but the payoff is absolutely unreal."

Tattoo artists have been at many of the previous TPRFM events, but Rock of Ages is as much tattoo convention as it is flea market, with around 100 artists and shops representing.

"I'm definitely excited for us to bring this new part of our event to life," Kuzemka said. "We have an incredible amount of amazing shops from New Jersey representing as well as a killer line up of artists from all over the country. Not sure I could pinpoint one but I should share that Shotsie Gorman will be there. Shotsie is a legendary NYC area tattoo artist who was one of the pioneers of NJ tattooing. He was also one of the people directly responsible for NJ legalizing tattooing."

The scope of the event might be changing, but the TPRFM crew is still concentrating efforts on visitor satisfaction more than anything.

"My job isn't just to produce festivals ... it's to create experiences for people," Kuzemka said. "I am in the Experience Business and I'm a firm believer that if you want to be successful, you need to know your audience and create the experiences they're seeking ... sometimes before they even know it."

But don't fear, Trenton, there will be more events in the Capital City soon, as Kuzemka and crew are hosting their regular holiday event at home in December.

"We'll be back in Trenton for our annual WRECK THE HALLS holiday market at Cure Insurance Arena on December 9-10, 2023 with two floors and hundreds of vendors, food trucks, live music, celebrity guests, a Sunday morning 'Punk Brunch,' live tattooing and a ton more," Kuzemka said. "We have a couple of heavy-hitting music celebrities we're trying to lure in for that weekend so we're keeping our fingers crossed that all comes together!"

When asked if he ever expected TPRFM to grow this much, Kuzemka said, "I never once thought it would become what it has. And that's not because I didn't think I was capable but because I honestly put it together because I thought it was going to be a lot of fun and something cool for my City. Thinking back now, it blows my mind that it's grown as large as it has. My hyper work ethic means I have a tendency to not stop until whatever I am working on maximizes its potential and to be honest ... it feels like the sky's the limit."