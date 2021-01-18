 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State grants help South Jersey arts and historical organizations
0 comments

State grants help South Jersey arts and historical organizations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
072819_nws_callofduty

On July 27th 2019, at the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum, a reenactment event is held showcasing the United States armed forces througout its history.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Sixteen Atlantic County nonprofit arts and historical organizations received of $74,208 in state grants, the Atlantic County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs announced.

The funds are intended to provide Atlantic County residents with access to quality arts and history experiences within their communities and further enhance quality of life.

The following organizations were awarded Arts grants with funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts:

Atlantic City Arts Foundation

Atlantic Pops Community Band

Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation

Children’s Cultural Arts Foundation

Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, Inc.

Eagle Theatre, Inc.

Hammonton Arts Center

Historic Organ Restoration Committee

MainStreet Hammonton

MudGirls Studios

Somers Point Beach Concert Series

South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble

South Jersey Jazz Society

The Arc of Atlantic County

The following organizations were awarded History grants with funding from the New Jersey State Historical Commission:

Atlantic County Historical Society

Greate Egg Harbour Historical Society

For more information, contact the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 609)-909-7309 or by email to kbrown@aclsys.org

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News