State grants help South Jersey arts and historical organizations

Sixteen Atlantic County nonprofit arts and historical organizations received of $74,208 in state grants, the Atlantic County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs announced.
The funds are intended to provide Atlantic County residents with access to quality arts and history experiences within their communities and further enhance quality of life.
The following organizations were awarded Arts grants with funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts:
Atlantic City Arts Foundation
Atlantic Pops Community Band
Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation
Children’s Cultural Arts Foundation
Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, Inc.
Eagle Theatre, Inc.
Hammonton Arts Center
Historic Organ Restoration Committee
MainStreet Hammonton
MudGirls Studios
Somers Point Beach Concert Series
South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble
South Jersey Jazz Society
The Arc of Atlantic County
The following organizations were awarded History grants with funding from the New Jersey State Historical Commission:
Atlantic County Historical Society
Greate Egg Harbour Historical Society
For more information, contact the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 609)-909-7309 or by email to kbrown@aclsys.org
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
