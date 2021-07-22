State gives $250,000 for coalition focused on South Jersey flooding solutions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The resiliency institute that we would already build out of the already successful Coastal Coalition will educate coastal community on flooding and what we need to do... to protect the economic engine that we have here in Atlantic City," Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo (D-LD2) said.

Quirk developed the coalition in 2013 to find tidal flooding mitigation solutions that can be used by all municipalities. With the funding, Thomas and Quirk will accelerate the process and allow more time for outreach to other New Jersey towns. All of the solutions proposed by the institute will be freely available to any town who wants to use it.

"The flooding that exists in Cape May is the same as the flooding that exists in Atlantic City," Quirk said.

Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato (D-LD2) lobbied the state for funding for the New Jersey Resiliency Institute after meetings with Quirk. Mazzeo said that the funding is like seed-money for future growth and explorations.

"Over the years, Assemblyman Mazzeo and myself have spoke with Quirk and the Coastal Coalition about the real reality of flooding in our region.We know that the constant extreme flooding from rain and high tides can have extremely negative effects on our economy and our travel and our roadways," Armato said.