State gives $250,000 for coalition focused on South Jersey flooding solutions

ATLANTIC CITY — The New Jersey Coastal Coalition, a non-profit group of waterfront communities that formed to address future flood risks after Superstorm Sandy, will receive $250,000 in state funding this year.
The coalition's funding comes after eight years of and will help it's mission of finding common sense solutions to mitigate coastal flooding, said Tom Quirk, Executive Director and Founder of the coalition. 31 government participants across six counties are involved in the coalition, with additional associate partnerships.
"We are going to use Atlantic City as a laboratory to see the challenges that they face with mitigation and create common sense solutions that can be used in best practices," Quirk said.
Quirk held a press conference on the corner of Melrose Avenue and the Boardwalk Thursday to announce the funding. The Division of Community Affairs will be responsible for transfering the money to Quirk.
"We're going to keep ourselves lean and mean in the beginning. We want to get into deliverables. The idea is to come up with concrete, common sense solutions that can be used by everybody," Quirk said.
The money will be used to create an Atlantic City based New Jersey Resiliency Institute, operated by the coalition. The coalition has already hired William Thomas, a anthropologist and conservationist, as the institute's Director and will shortly rent office space in the resort to conduct research, host meetings and present their findings.
"The resiliency institute that we would already build out of the already successful Coastal Coalition will educate coastal community on flooding and what we need to do... to protect the economic engine that we have here in Atlantic City," Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo (D-LD2) said.
Quirk developed the coalition in 2013 to find tidal flooding mitigation solutions that can be used by all municipalities. With the funding, Thomas and Quirk will accelerate the process and allow more time for outreach to other New Jersey towns. All of the solutions proposed by the institute will be freely available to any town who wants to use it.
"The flooding that exists in Cape May is the same as the flooding that exists in Atlantic City," Quirk said.
Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato (D-LD2) lobbied the state for funding for the New Jersey Resiliency Institute after meetings with Quirk. Mazzeo said that the funding is like seed-money for future growth and explorations.
"Over the years, Assemblyman Mazzeo and myself have spoke with Quirk and the Coastal Coalition about the real reality of flooding in our region.We know that the constant extreme flooding from rain and high tides can have extremely negative effects on our economy and our travel and our roadways," Armato said.
The money comes at the state of New Jersey released their Climate Change Resiliency Strategy on Earth Day in April. The plan lists six priorities that officials believe will mitigate the reality of a changing climate. Among them is a Coastal Resilience Plan, with strategies such as: shoreline stabilization with nature-based features, manage coastal beaches and dunes to reduce erosion and storm damage as well as update coastal management regulations.
"We know that kicking the can down the road will only lead to worse long term, catastrophic infrastructure issues and will be costly, if at all fixable. Now is the time to educate our coastal communities on resilience infrastructure and ensure that we are taking the right steps that our beautiful beach towns... Will still exist for future generations," Armato said.
Tidal flooding has increased in recent decades. In Atlantic City, there were an average of three flood events a year in the 1950s and 1960s. Between 2010 to 2015, that number increased to a little under 25, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Of the 1.9 inches of sea level rise seen per decade between 1993 and 2017, 0.9 inches is attributed to natural causes, 0.8 is attributed to increasing greenhouse gas emissions, with 0.2 inches by uncharacterized components, according to the 2019 Rutgers Science and Technical Advisory Panel. Of particular note is the increase in the number of "sunny-day flooding", an unofficial term that highlights tidal flooding that occurs in absence of a nor'easter or tropical system.
