State closes vaccine mega sites as region preps for storm
State closes vaccine mega sites as region preps for storm

HAMMONTON — This westernmost town in Atlantic County gets hit by snow more often than areas closer to the shore, but some folks here were skeptical that much of a snowstorm was coming Sunday, despite a State of Emergency put into effect by Governor Phil Murphy. 

The emergency was to start at 7 p.m. Sunday, and it closed state offices and all six vaccine mega sites in the state for Monday, including the one at the Atlantic City Convention Center. 

Light flurries had started by midday, and Mauricio O'Campo, of Hammonton, said he wasn't making any special preparations as he left the Walmart here.

"I just needed diapers," O'Campo said. "I don't think it's going to snow that much. It's winter. This is normal."

Other shoppers were hoping for lots of snow, but have been disappointed so much in that hope lately.

The last time there was any accumulation of snow at Atlantic City International Airport was December 2019, according to the National Weather Service. While this storm will not be a true, snowy nor'easter, snow did fall through Sunday evening. After a changeover to rain for most of the day Monday, a flip back to snow was expected sometime Monday afternoon or evening. Periods of snow will then continue through Tuesday, ending at night.

Murphy's state of emergency included the closure of all NJ Transit bus and rail lines in the state, except the Atlantic City Rail Line. 

“Heavy snow, coastal flooding, and high winds are expected in many parts of the state," said Murphy in a news release. “Please follow all weather-related guidance and stay off the roads in order to allow access for emergency personnel.”

"I hope it's big," said Keyla O'Reilly, 23, of Hammonton, as she shopped with a family member for necessities having little to do with the storm. "We can build a snowman, hopefully. Maybe there will be enough snow for that."

The state Department of Transportation clearly thought a big storm was brewing. It encouraged all motorists to stay off the roads, particularly Sunday night and Monday.

It closed several interstate highways to commercial truck traffic, recreational vehicles and motorcycles starting noon Monday through the storm because of a forecast of heavy snow and strong winds, according to a news release.

"The safest place to be is at home," the release said.

The closure, however, did not include the Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway or New Jersey Turnpike.

The storm will intensify Sunday evening through Monday, and is fully activating more than 3,000 plows and salt spreaders to clear state highways, the DOT said.

Atlantic City Electric tweeted out a message that service outages should be reported to atlanticcityelectric.com/outage. You can also first text 'ADD OUTAGE' to 20661 and then report your outage by texting 'OUT' to 20661.

Stockton University announced Sunday night that all school officers will operate virtually on Monday. Online classes will be held as scheduled, but no in-person classes will be held.

The Egg Harbor Township school district was early to announce plans for all-remote learning Monday, in preparation for the storm.

The district was set to welcome preschool students for the first day of full-day, in-person learning Monday, but sent out a message to parents Friday afternoon that the district buildings would be closed because of the weather.

Fourth-grade student Brooklynn Delgozzo and her mom Sheryl, however, were getting ready for a big snowfall. The two, also of Hammonton, came out of Walmart with a snow shovel.

"We've been prepped," Sheryl said.

"I'm excited," Brooklynn said. "I'm hoping for a snow day," so she can go sledding.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Restricted vehicle highways

The commercial vehicle travel restriction on Interstate highways in NJ applies to:

• All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)

• Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks

• Passenger vehicles pulling trailers

• Recreational vehicles

• Motorcycles

This restriction DOES NOT apply to:

• The New Jersey Turnpike

• The Garden State Parkway

• The Atlantic City Expressway

• Public safety vehicles, sworn and civilian public safety personnel; as well as other personnel directly supporting healthcare facilities or critical infrastructure such as providing fuel or food.  

Trucks that are already in New Jersey when the travel restrictions go into place are encouraged to pull off in truck stops to wait out the storm – DO NOT PARK ON SHOULDERS.

Restrictions are on:

__ I-76 from the Walt Whitman Bridge to New Jersey Route 42;

__ I-78 from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike); I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95; I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138;

__ I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike); I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border;

__ I-295, from the Delaware Memorial Bridge to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border);

__ I-676, from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge (Pennsylvania border) to I-76;

__ NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287.

NJDOT is coordinating with all state and regional transportation agencies to ensure the most effective response to the impending weather. In order for NJDOT and our regional and local transportation partners to safely and efficiently clear roadways of snow and ice, motorists need to Clear the Roads so We Can Clear the Roads.

If you see crews on the roads, please stay back and do not pass them. They are clearing the roadways for your safety. If you have to drive, NJDOT advises motorists to:

• Leave early and allow extra time

• Make sure your vehicle is fully fueled

• SLOW DOWN, and obey posted speed limits

• Leave a safe following distance between vehicles

• Use caution on bridges and ramps

• Always STAY CLEAR of plowing and spreading trucks. If they are behind you, let them pass

• DO NOT pass between trucks that are in a plow formation

• If you are driving and road conditions deteriorate, PULL OFF somewhere safe and wait it out

• Be patient and use caution

• Keep an emergency kit in your car with a cell phone charger, water, snacks and other items. See the NJ Office of Emergency Managements web site for more information: http://ready.nj.gov/plan-prepare/winter.shtml

Check NJDOT's traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

