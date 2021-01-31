State closes vaccine mega sites as region preps for storm

HAMMONTON — This westernmost town in Atlantic County gets hit by snow more often than areas closer to the shore, but some folks here were skeptical that much of a snowstorm was coming Sunday, despite a State of Emergency put into effect by Governor Phil Murphy.

The emergency was to start at 7 p.m. Sunday, and it closed state offices and all six vaccine mega sites in the state for Monday, including the one at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Light flurries had started by midday, and Mauricio O'Campo, of Hammonton, said he wasn't making any special preparations as he left the Walmart here.

"I just needed diapers," O'Campo said. "I don't think it's going to snow that much. It's winter. This is normal."

Other shoppers were hoping for lots of snow, but have been disappointed so much in that hope lately.

The last time there was any accumulation of snow at Atlantic City International Airport was December 2019, according to the National Weather Service. While this storm will not be a true, snowy nor'easter, snow did fall through Sunday evening. After a changeover to rain for most of the day Monday, a flip back to snow was expected sometime Monday afternoon or evening. Periods of snow will then continue through Tuesday, ending at night.