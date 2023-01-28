With tears and smiles, fans bid farewell to the Geator

The line of mourners at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul stretched around the block as Philadelphia prepared to bid farewell to Jerry Blavat Saturday.

The legendary Philadelphia DJ, band manager, promoter, Margate club owner and Philadelphia music historian — “The Geator with the Heater” — died Jan. 20, at 82.

It was perhaps the only funeral at which “Disco Inferno” and other oldies the Geator introduced thousands to were piped through speakers as people waited their turn to go inside and pay their respects, but that seemed fitting.

Blavat was set to be eulogized by legendary singer Dionne Warwick, among others. The funeral was livestreamed, and a capacity crowd was expected inside the cathedral. City flags were being flown at half-staff in the Geator’s honor.

“That’s my boy!” said Gwen Brown, who took buses and the subway from Mount Airy to get to the service. The senior citizen listened to Blavat for decades, from the time she was young.

“He was the boss with the hot sauce!”

Brown loved what Blavat represented: “He was for all people, all ethnicities. He brought us together. He was a pillar in the community.”

Next to her in line, Sylvia Bennett, another senior citizen, nodded.

“He did so much good for Philadelphia,” said Bennett, who lives in South Philadephia. And he could move, said Bennett. She went to one of the Geator’s events at a casino this fall.

“He held my hand, and we danced,” said Bennett, a little dreamily.

Outside the cathedral, the Geator’s immaculate white SUV was parked. Like him, there was nothing subtle about it: festooned with giant decals of Blavat and advertisements for a local car dealership. People on the sidewalk wiped tears from their eyes and took pictures of it.

A large screen set up outside scrolled through photos of Blavat, impossibly young and handsome on his wedding day; older, holding up a glass of wine; on the bike he loved to ride through Center City; posing with a young fan, always smiling.

The crowd that gathered to mourn the Geator was large, and diverse, some in furs and others in hoodies, many with white hair but plenty of young people, too.

A knot of Philadelphia police officers stood near Blavat’s coffin; flower arrangements were everywhere, everything from red roses to flowers dyed and formed into the shapes of records and microphones and a giant representation of Memories in Margate, the club the Geator owned and made famous for weekend dance parties.

GALLERY: A look back at Jerry 'The Geator' Blavat