With a 'vaccine parade,' a few more Camden residents get shots in arms

New Jersey gets federal grants to make urban areas greener TRENTON — New Jersey is getting $2 million in federal grants to help make urban areas greener.

The parade through Camden's Centerville neighborhood took about an hour and a half and covered only about a mile. The marching band that had planned to join the procession never showed up. But in the end, 10 people got shots in arms — a higher number than city and county officials had hoped for.

"If we'd had just one person today, that's one more who's going to talk about the experience to his friends and family," Carstarphen said.

As case numbers climb in South Jersey and the region due to the spread of the delta variant, Camden officials have mounted a more aggressive push to boost vaccinations. South Jersey is now seeing a high level of transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many Camden residents work in the food service industry, have other jobs that cannot be done from home or live in multigenerational households. The city of about 73,000 has been home to several surges in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

An estimated 59% of Camden residents over 18 have gotten at least one vaccine, according to state data. That's up about 5% more than a month ago. Fifty-one percent of adults are fully vaccinated.

Atlantic City receives bid to use Bader Field for truck driving school ATLANTIC CITY — While the future of Bader Field has been up in the air for years, the city i…