What to know about the NJ military base set to shelter thousands of Afghan refugees

What is the base's role in sheltering Afghan evacuees?

One of four military installations welcoming Afghan refugees, the Air Force has proposed Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst provide shelter for up to 9,500 evacuees "who assisted the U.S. and our allies," according to a news release from the base.

On Friday, VanHerck said the South Jersey base has the capacity to house 3,500 evacuees, and has received 1,192 since Wednesday. They arrived at the base via bus and plane, a base spokesperson said. VanHerck said the military hopes to increase capacity at the base to shelter around 10,000 refugees — part of an effort to expand nationwide capacity to 50,000 by Sept. 15.

An Air Force draft proposal outlines plans to provide the newcomers shelter in three of the base's billeting areas, as well as in temporary "tent city" housing, set on 26.4 acres of the Doughboy Parade Grounds. There, the Air Force estimates its 378 tents can house up to 4,500 evacuees.

The temporary lodging can house families of up to a dozen people, and will be powered by electric generators, the report said. Showers, restrooms, meal services, medical services, religious support, COVID-19 testing, and child and youth services would also be made available, according to the draft proposal.