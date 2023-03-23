The Westampton Township School District in Burlington County was closed for a third straight day Thursday while crews cleaned up smoke from a weekend brushfire at nearby Rancocas State Park, Superintendent Jim DiDonato said.

Holly Hills Elementary, Westampton Intermediate and Westampton Middle have been closed since Tuesday. Some students in the K-8 district were dismissed early Monday because of the smoke in buildings.

The wildfire broke out Sunday in the 1,252-acre park, which straddles Westampton and Hainesport. By Sunday night, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Westampton Township Emergency Services had the fire contained but cautioned that lingering smoke would likely hang over the area for several days until it rains. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a letter to parents and staff Wednesday afternoon, DiDonato said the intermediate and middle schools were "looking good" after a company used air scrubbers to remove a lingering smoke smell from the buildings. The company is now cleaning all vent units in classrooms and roof systems, he said.

"The air scrubbers are working their magic," DiDonato wrote.

Lab results on the buildings' air quality were not expected to be available until Thursday, so schools will remain closed, DiDonato said. If the schools are ready for students and staff to return, in-person classes will resume Friday for a normal school day, he said.

All school activities are canceled during the closing, the superintendent said.

DiDonato said he has sought permission from the state Department of Education to offer remote or virtual learning if students cannot return Friday. The district is planning ahead for that possibility to give families time to prepare.

"We are hoping for the best, but planning for a remote learning possibility," he said.

The closings may have an impact on the district's 2022-23 school calendar. The district has two snow days built into its calendar, which can be used to make up for two of the three missed days. The board of education must approve any calendar changes. Schools must be open for 180 days.