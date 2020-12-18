Wawa's proposal to build beside a family-owned gas station riles neighbors

Some members of the public had been exasperated before Wednesday.

On Dec. 2, during a board meeting, more than 200 people had tried to sign onto the meeting to listen to expert testimony for the Wawa project. Mount Laurel Township, caught off guard by the intense interest in the meeting, had a contract with Zoom that capped the number of meeting attendees at 100.

Around then, people started to sign a petition in opposition to the potential new Wawa, where they wrote impassioned comments in support of Stiles Sunoco and disparaged Wawa.

On Wednesday, Alan Kramer, a member of the Zoning Board, said he had never seen gas stations directly next to each other, and that based on documents he had seen, the entrances to the Wawa and Stiles Sunoco would be just feet apart.

The lot where Wawa wants to build is owned by Norman Shabel, of Moorestown, and Delran-based Panarello Property Management. The property is zoned to allow a convenience store. The developer for Wawa has requested a number of variances that include raising the height of the roof over the open-air fueling station to 33 feet, or about 12 feet higher than what the township prefers.