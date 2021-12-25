Washington crossing the Delaware: Reenactment is revived

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — Hundreds gathered on both sides of the Delaware River to watch an annual Christmas Day reenactment of George Washington's 1776 crossing, a year after pandemic restrictions forced viewers to watch it online.

Reenactors in three boats completed the crossing in about an hour Saturday afternoon under overcast skies but in fairly mild temperatures, a spokesperson for Washington Crossing Historic Park said.

Earlier in the month, about 5,000 people attended a dress rehearsal of the Revolutionary War reenactment amid good weather and good water conditions, volunteer Tom Maddock of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park said, calling it "a great day."

In 2020, after crowd-size restrictions barred holding the traditional in-person event, park officials posted a video of a reenactment filmed earlier in the month providing what they called a "close-up view." This year, people entering the visitor center were asked to wear masks, and workers were also masked, officials said.