Voter registration deadline Tuesday, GOP numbers up most in 2nd congressional district

Since the November 2021 elections, in which a "Red Wave" swept Republicans into office in South Jersey, the second Congressional District has added more than 27,000 new voters — and more than half are Republicans.

Unaffiliated voters in the district are up 9,509, Democrats are up 2,633, and Republicans are up by 14,595, according to the New Jersey Department of State.

Unaffiliated voters still outnumber those of either party, and Democrats still outnumber Republicans, but the GOP has dramatically closed the gap. There are now 179,386 registered Democrats in the district and 178,638 registered Republicans.

There is still time to register to vote in the June 7 primary election, and to update an existing registration with a new address or name. The state imposed registration deadline is end of business Tuesday.

If using the state website to register or update registration, you can do so through midnight Tuesday, said Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon.

People are also reading…

The state web site is at nj.gov/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml and has information on registering or updating registration in all 21 counties in New Jersey. You can also check to see your current registration status.

Congressional seats are up for election this year, and there is a primary battle in both the Democratic and Republican parties for the seat that covers all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties and parts of Burlington and Ocean counties.

Incumbent U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, faces a primary challenge from Sean Pignatelli, of Downe Township.

And two Democrats are vying for the chance to run for the seat. They are Galloway Township resident Tim Alexander, a civil rights attorney and former police officer; and Carolyn Rush, a Sea Isle City resident and engineer.

Unaffiliated voters may declare a party at the polls when they vote, but the deadline has already passed (April 13) for those registered in one party to switch to another party and vote in the primary.

State law requires in-person registration by the counties to include evening hours Tuesday. In Atlantic County the Superintendent's Office is responsible for registration. Its offices in the county office building at 1333 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, call 609-343-2246; and at 5920 Main Street, Mays Landing, call 609-645-5882, will be open until 9 p.m. (In Atlantic City, registration officials will be on the first floor of the county office building.)

In Cape May and Cumberland counties, the Board of Elections handles registration.

Call the Cape May board at 10 West Mechanic Street, Cape May Courthouse, at 609-465-1050 or visit capemaycountyvotes.com/.

Call the Cumberland Commissioner of Registration Robin Wood at 555 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton at 856-453-5801 or visit cumberlandcountyvotes.com/.

The Atlantic County website is atlantic-county.org/superintendent-of-elections/.

Registrations must be updated if a voter moves within New Jersey, changes his/her name or needs to update signatures that may change over time.

Anyone who has served time in prison and is now on parole or probation must also update registrations to return to voting.

Bugdon asked that those who register using any method carefully sign documentation with an accurate and legible signature and make sure to fill out all information to avoid registration delays.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Registered Voters as of May 1, 2022*

Congressional District 2 covering much of South Jersey: Unaffiliated 207,070;  Democrats 179,386; Republicans 178,638; Total**573,744

Congressional District 2 as of 11/1/2021: Unaffiliated 197,561; Democrats 176,753; Republicans 164,043; Total**546,447

Atlantic County: Unaffiliated 70,508; Democrats 71,413; Republicans 56,272; Total**201,157

Cape May County: Unaffiliated 23,790; Democrats 18,517; Republicans 32,179; Total**75,409

Cumberland County: Unaffiliated 37,920; Democrats 33,605; Republicans 22,766; Total**96,240

Ocean County: Unaffiliated 178,858; Democrats 99,629; Republicans 171,144; Total**455,721

*Source: New Jersey Department of State

**There are also small numbers of the Green Party and other parties that are added in to the total

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

