Voter registration deadline May 17 for June 7 primary

Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon and Fernando Fernandez-Aguilar, of Atlantic City

Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon, left, helps poll worker Fernando Fernandez-Aguilar, of Atlantic City, as the first voters sign in on the opening day of early voting Oct. 23, 2021, at the Atlantic City Free Public Library. Early voting runs through Oct. 31, and the General Election is Nov. 2. 

 PHOTO BY ANDREA MENDOZA For The Press

The League of Women Voters — Atlantic County is reminding residents that Tuesday, May 17 is the deadline to register to vote, or to update your voter registration information in time to vote in the June 7 primary election.

Registrations must be updated if a voter moves within New Jersey, changes their name, or to update signatures that may change over time.

Anyone who has served time in incarceration and is now on parole or probation must also update registrations to return to voting.

Check your registration, get registered and much more at New Jersey's online portal at:  state.nj.us/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml/.

That state website has information on registering or updating registration in all 21 counties in New Jersey. You can also check to see your current registration status.

Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Budgon has said that the online portal is the quickest way to register.

Registrations can also be done in person. Bugdon's office  handles registrations in Atlantic County, while the Board of Elections handles them in Cape May and Cumberland counties. 

Call Renee Rubin, League of Women Voters-Atlantic County, at 956-463-1069 with any questions.

