Voorhees valedictorian's mic cut during graduation speech while talking about being part of the LGBTQ community

"From a formerly suicidal, formerly anorexic queer ... believe me that one person's belief can save a life," an emotional Dershem said while listing the classmates who helped him along the way. "I am a fighter, and today I am a survivor."

Dershem called Cloutier's statement about not asking students to remove personal identity from their speeches disingenuous, noting they specifically asked him to remove references to being gay and seeking treatment — certainly aspects of his own personal identity he chose to include in his message to classmates.

"If that were true, would they have tried to censor me and play it off as a mic change?" Dershem asked rhetorically. "If that were true, (Tull) wouldn't have crumpled a speech I worked months on ... in front of my face in front of an audience of 2,000 people."

Cloutier did not respond when asked why Dershem's microphone was cut off during his speech.

The incident echoes a similar moment that happened in Texas earlier this month, when Lake Highlands High School valedictorian Paxton Smith ignored her preapproved graduation speech to deliver an emotional commentary on abortion in the wake of new restrictions signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"I am terrified that if my contraceptives fail, I am terrified that if I am raped, then my hopes and aspirations and dreams and efforts for my future will no longer matter," Smith said. "I hope that you can feel how gut-wrenching that is. I hope you can feel how dehumanizing it is to have the autonomy over your own body taken away from you."