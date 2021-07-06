Volunteers uncovering hundreds of graves at historic South Jersey cemetery for Black vets, former enslaved people

It is believed that as many as 125 Civil War veterans are buried at Mount Peace, but their graves have not been located. Burial records and plot maps were lost when a fire destroyed a caretaker's house on the property. Veterans of the Spanish American War, World Wars I and II, and the Korean War also are buried in Mount Peace.

The former cemetery owners went bankrupt years ago, leaving the association without funds to maintain the site. So the trustees rely upon donations and cleanups by residents and members of local churches and civic groups. The cemetery association recently began offering memberships and launched an online store that sells "remembrance merchandise" such as T-shirts and tote bags to generate revenue, Marshall said.

Preservation New Jersey has classified the cemetery as an endangered site since 2012 to bring public awareness that the cemetery could be in jeopardy. Marshall said the association hopes to get it listed on the National Underground Railroad Network.

Volunteers maintain the front section of the 11-acre cemetery, tending to graves and removing weeds. A local businessman serves on the cemetery board and has been picking up the cost of lawn service since 2014. New burials are no longer accepted.