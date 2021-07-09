Virtua Health outlines major renovation plans for hospitals in Camden and Mount Holly

Hammonton man dies, two injured in Saturday crash WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Hammonton man died and two others were seriously injured Sa…

The 2020 loss would have been worse without $137 million in federal CARES Act grants.

One goal at Our Lady of Lourdes includes efforts to "cement" the hospital's position as "a regional destination for high-acuity cardiovascular, neuroscience, and transplant services," Virtua said. Aiding that effort will be Penn Medicine, which has had an alliance with Virtua in cancer care and neurosciences since 2015. That deal was renewed for three years last October.

The renovations at Our Lady of Lourdes include expanded parking, a new main lobby, and a conversion of the hospital, licensed for 301 beds, to 100% private rooms. Virtua has not decided how many beds the hospital will have when the changeover is complete, according to Stephanie Fendrick, Virtua's chief strategy officer.

The plan for Mount Holly, which is licensed for 339 beds, calls for 10 new operating rooms, new labs and medical suites, an expanded emergency department, and renovated hospital units, Virtua said.

"The scope of this plan is massive; all patient-facing areas will experience some degree of transformation," said John Kirby, president of Virtua Mount Holly and Virtua Willingboro hospitals. "When this renovation is complete, we will basically have a brand-new hospital."