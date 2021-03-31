Video shows how to find and destroy spotted lanternfly eggs

It's time to squash spotted lanternfly egg masses before they emerge in late April to early May, according to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.

The pest, considered a threat to agriculture, has slowly made its way into South Jersey since first arriving in the U.S. in Berks County, Pennsylvania, on a shipment from Asia in 2014.

Agriculture Secretary Douglas H. Fisher and Plant Industry Division Director Joseph Zoltowski released a video Wednesday providing instructions on how to find and destroy the egg masses.

“As the temperatures begin to warm and more people are outside on their own properties we are asking them to look for and destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses,” Fisher said. “The more of these egg masses that can be eliminated now, means there will be less of this nuisance pest later in the spring and during the summer.”

The insect was first found in New Jersey in Warren County in 2018, and by last year it was in several South Jersey counties.

