Van Drew votes with Dems for 'straight-up infrastructure bill' to benefit NJ

Six of the 13 Republicans who voted for the bill are from New Jersey and New York, Van Drew said, because the bill contains so much to fund needed projects in the two states.

More than half of the $1.2 trillion is going to finish projects already underway, he said.

It also includes billions in funding for the Gateway Project to build a new tunnel from New Jersey to New York. That's in addition to money for New Jersey projects, he said.

"That's not a South Jersey project, but one third of all commerce goes through those tunnels," Van Drew said.

He denied the vote was a victory for Biden.

"I don't think that's what this is," Van Drew said. "Its' a victory for everybody."

But Van Drew said he voted no on raising the debt ceiling, no on funding the government via short-term continuing resolutions, and will "fight tooth and nail" against the Build Back Better act, saying it would "change the nation forever."

"I have already voted against, spoken out against, and will continue to oppose President Biden's so-called Build Back Better reconciliation bill, regardless of the final price tag," Van Drew said Monday.