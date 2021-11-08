 Skip to main content
Van Drew votes with Dems for 'straight-up infrastructure bill' to benefit NJ
Chuck Chiarello Saw Mill Park dedication in Richland_6401.JPG

Representative Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, voted in favor of a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill this weekend, generating some criticism from conservative Republicans. In this file photo, Van Drew speaks at Richland Village where a park was dedicated to late mayor Chuck Chiarello on Saturday morning, Oct. 23, 2021, in Buena Vista Township. Chiarello, who served as township mayor for 22 years, died in December 2019. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)

 JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, was one of 13 House Republicans to vote in favor of the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed over the weekend, and some Republicans aren't happy with that vote.

Some conservatives are angry with Van Drew and the others for voting with Democrats, saying it gives President Joe Biden a victory.

But Van Drew said Monday it is a "straight-up infrastructure bill" unlike an earlier version he voted against in June, and will benefit New Jersey with funding for roads, bridges, dams, airports, seaports and mass transit. It will also fund expanded broadband, secure the electric grid, and replace aging drinking water systems.

Also voting in favor was the only other Congressional Republican from New Jersey, Chris Smith, R-4th, and the entire New Jersey Democratic contingent.

Passed 228 to 206, it was opposed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and other more progressive Democrats, and is expected to be signed by Biden.

But this bill was bipartisan in the Senate and was good for New Jersey, Van Drew said. 

"It came from the Senate and had a lot of Republican support (there). When it came over, I gave my word I would vote for it for reasons that are obvious — $20 billion at least coming to New Jersey."

Six of the 13 Republicans who voted for the bill are from New Jersey and New York, Van Drew said, because the bill contains so much to fund needed projects in the two states.

More than half of the $1.2 trillion is going to finish projects already underway, he said.

It also includes billions in funding for the Gateway Project to build a new tunnel from New Jersey to New York. That's in addition to money for New Jersey projects, he said.

"That's not a South Jersey project, but one third of all commerce goes through those tunnels," Van Drew said. 

He denied the vote was a victory for Biden.

"I don't think that's what this is," Van Drew said. "Its' a victory for everybody."

But Van Drew said he voted no on raising the debt ceiling, no on funding the government via short-term continuing resolutions, and will "fight tooth and nail" against the Build Back Better act, saying it would "change the nation forever."

"I have already voted against, spoken out against, and will continue to oppose President Biden's so-called Build Back Better reconciliation bill, regardless of the final price tag," Van Drew said Monday.

That bill, Van Drew said, is the one that includes the tax increases, social spending, amnesty for illegals, IRS monitoring of bank accounts, and Green New Deal projects.

Until right after the Nov. 2 election, progressives had succeeded in denying Congress a vote on infrastructure unless the much more expensive Build Back Better bill passed.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-1st, who was an electrician and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers before being elected to Congress, stressed the money will greatly benefit New Jersey.

“The best social program is a good-paying job, and today the Democratic majority in the House voted to make historic and long-overdue investments in infrastructure that will create millions of jobs for hardworking families," Norcross said.

The difference is, Norcross also supports the Build Back Better Act, which would pay for child care, universal preschool, and aspects of the New Green Deal.

Supporters of the infrastructure bill point to a report from the American Society of Civil Engineers, which gave New Jersey infrastructure a grade of “D+.”

In New Jersey, 502 bridges and nearly 4,000 miles of highway are in poor condition, according to the society.

Norcross estimated the infrastructure bill would bring $7.9 billion to New Jersey for repairing highways and roads; $4.1 billion for public transit improvements; $1 billion for water infrastructure; and $727 million to improve airport infrastructure.

It would also provide $104 million to expand New Jersey's electric vehicles charging network; $100 million for more broadband coverage; and $17 million to protect against cyber attacks against vital infrastructure; and $15 million to protect against wildfires.

“At long last and after much waiting, we can now finally move this legislation to President Biden’s desk," Utility and Transportation Contractors Association CEO Robert Briant Jr. said on Monday.

"A long-term, properly funded plan to rebuild America’s infrastructure is just what we need. It means safer more reliable roads, bridges and water infrastructure while creating thousands of good paying jobs," Briant said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

INSIDE

Read more about the $1 trillion infrastructure plan that goes to President Biden to sign into law. Nation & World, A9.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

