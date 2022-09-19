Van Drew to skip League of Women Voters debate, citing organizers' bias

MAYS LANDING — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew will not participate in Tuesday night's Atlantic County League of Women Voters debate at Oakcrest High School, his campaign manager Ron Filan said Monday, calling the group's debate organizers biased against Republicans.

"Let's be clear, this allegedly 'non-partisan' debate was organized by an active member of our opponent's campaign team who is all over social media recruiting Democrat volunteers, soliciting contributions for his campaign, and organizing protests at our campaign events, all while spewing vile hate-filled rhetoric equating Republicans with terrorists," Filan said in a statement Monday.

Filan also said the League scheduled the debate for a time when they knew Van Drew could not attend, because he is in Washington, D.C., for voting sessions.

Filan attached screen shots of League debate organizer Victoria Druding's Facebook posts, which make fun of Republicans, promote fundraisers for his Democratic opponent Tim Alexander, and encourage people to attend protests against Van Drew at various events.

He also cited League Chair Ro Goldberg's listing on the Atlantic County Democratic Committee's website as holding fundraisers last year for a Democratic candidate in Galloway.

Reached late afternoon Monday, Druding said the League is nonpartisan, but its members are allowed to have political affiliations as individuals.

That has never gotten in the way of fairness, she said, and Van Drew should know that.

"We can't even have a moderator from CD2. Instead someone from Gloucester County will moderate," Druding said. "We would never do anything to any candidate to disparage them or ... to not treat them well. There are no zingers or hard balls. The League doesn't roll like that."

While she and other Atlantic County League members write the questions, some will also come from high school students, Druding said.

She also said she has sent three certified letters to Van Drew's office and spoken to his staff, but never received an answer about whether he would participate or not.

Alexander’s Campaign Manager Zacharia Hartman responded to Filan's statement with one of his own.

“The League of Women Voters has been hosting debates between candidates at all levels of office in a fair, non-partisan manner since the 70s," Hartman said. "The claim by Van Drew’s team that the integrity of that process is suspect due to the activities of two cherry-picked members in their private lives is laughable."

In the Nov. 8 general election, Van Drew is facing Alexander, a civil rights attorney and former police officer from Galloway Township, as well as Libertarian Mike Gallo, of Villas in Lower Township.

Alexander and Gallo have accepted the League's invitation, according to an email Sunday from Druding.

Also on the ballot is perennial independent candidate Anthony Parisi Sanchez, who has refused letters from the League and will not participate.

Parisi has been arrested in the past for threatening Van Drew.

Van Drew changed parties from Democratic to Republican in December 2019, after refusing to vote to impeach Trump.

He was reelected as a Republican in 2020.

Van Drew will participate, however, in an Oct. 19 debate sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University and the Press of Atlantic City, Filan said.

"It really is sad to see how Atlantic County Democratic operatives have hijacked a once well-respected organization like the League of Women Voters and absolutely destroyed its credibility," Filan said.

Druding said Van Drew should have told them he couldn't make that date, and the League would have rescheduled for him if he would participate.

"We are going to have some disappointed children and participants," Druding said. "It's so obnoxious it's funny, but not funny for democracy."

The League debate will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakcrest High School.

The Debate will promote the League's New Jersey initiative "Energizing Young Voters," Druding said in the Sunday email. Students from Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek high schools submitted questions that the League will use along with League questions.

The Oakcrest ROTC Color Guard will present the national anthem and students will shadow League members that evening to be part of the process, Druding said in the email.