Van Drew primary opponent Pignatelli another new GOP member

Republican primary candidate Sean Pignatelli, of Downe Township, says he’s more conservative than his opponent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in going up against the clear favorite in the race.

But Pignatelli’s Twitter feed was full of positive posts about Democrats as late as last year leading up to November’s general election season. Those posts were recently deleted after a reporter questioned him about them. And at least one of his recent news releases has praised Democrats.

Pignatelli registered as a Republican for the first time in January, according to Cumberland County Board of Elections records.

He’s not the only one with former Democratic ties.

Van Drew was first elected as a Democrat and famously left the party in 2019 after the party withdrew support for him over his refusal to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. He was reelected to a second term in spite of the party change in 2020.

The incumbent has the support of all six Republican county committees in the district. He is considered a favorite to win reelection, as the district has been trending more Republican in recent elections.

Pignatelli has a website, a public relations firm called Goldman McCormick out of New York City and a campaign manager, but his campaign has not filed any financial disclosure reports with the Federal Election Commission.

He said Thursday his campaign will not raise or spend more than $5,000 so does not need to file FEC reports.

He could never compete with Van Drew’s fundraising power, Pignatelli said.

“I’m not suggesting impropriety and I’m not taking any sides, but the lack of any FEC report when there seems to be spending going on raises questions,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

Campaign finance law requires reports so voters see who is supporting particular candidates and what special interests are funding them, Froonjian said.

“Our campaign elected not to take in any donations,” Pignatelli said. “I’m just using personal funds.”

He said his campaign manager and other workers are all volunteers, and he is paying a minimal amount from his own pocket to the public relations firm.

In a February news release, Pignatelli’s campaign acknowledged he had been a supporter of Democrats in the past, mainly because he is a strong union man.

And in a recent news release criticizing Van Drew for voting against $28 million in increased funding to the Food and Drug Administration to deal with the baby formula crisis, Pignatelli’s campaign quoted New Jersey Democratic State Committee Vice Chair Peg Schaffer and praised Democrats.

“This ‘no’ vote is the latest in a long pattern of Van Drew actively working against real solutions to the problems faced by New Jerseyans,” the Pignatelli release said. “Earlier this year, Van Drew joined 193 House Republicans in voting against capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month, while every New Jersey Democrat supported the bill. Additionally, every congressional Republican — including both Van Drew and Chris Smith — voted against the American Rescue Plan, which has saved New Jerseyans money on everything from their health care premiums to rent or mortgage to child care costs, and more.”

Five candidates make deadline to run for Jeff Van Drew seat in 2nd TRENTON — Two Democrats and three Republicans filed petitions by the deadline Monday to run …

In an email response to questions about why he praised Democrats in the release, Pignatelli distanced himself from the statement.

“The information in the top part of the press pitch you received from my PR team (about the statement from the Democrats) came directly from this published article,” Pignatelli said with links to what was a Democratic Party news release on Insidernj.com. “Also, I do not stand with the Democrats. My opponent Jeff Van Drew frequently stands with the Democrats, and that is why I am running against him in the primary.”

The FDA bill HR7790, called the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act, passed the House May 18 by a vote of 231-192, with the support of all Democrats and just 12 Republicans.

Van Drew said he voted no because he didn’t want to reward the FDA with $28 million in increased funding after it handled the baby formula crisis so badly.

“The (bill) was intentionally named to mislead the American people in order to score cheap political points and does nothing to actually solve the current baby formula crisis,” Van Drew said in a statement after the vote. “After shutting down one of our nation’s largest baby formula manufacturing plants, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) failed to have a plan in place to respond to this foreseeable crisis.”

Van Drew said the bill did nothing to put formula back on the shelves, or to require the FDA to come up with a plan to do so.

He and other Republicans did, however, join Democrats in passing a bill (H.R. 7791, the Access to Baby Formula Act) to require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to take actions to address emergencies, disasters and supply chain disruptions affecting baby formula for participants of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

That bill has become law.

Always considered a moderate to conservative Democrat, Van Drew has become more conservative on some issues since becoming a Republican. Once pro-choice on abortion, for example, Van Drew has said he now considers himself pro-life.

Primary favorites for Van Drew seat emerge after conventions Several candidates say they are running for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd,…

Pignatelli is predicting victory June 7, in the style of another unlikely winner in November.

“It’s going to be similar to the Ed Durr race last year,” Pignatelli said of the Republican truck driver who spent less than $2,000 to unseat Democratic state Senate President Steve Sweeney in New Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District.

“All we can do is utilize our resources and get the message out,” Pignatelli said. “If people want a change, they know where to vote.”

There is another Republican running in the primary, John Barker of Berkeley Township in Ocean County. But his campaign has not been as communicative as Pignatelli’s.

On his website, Barker calls himself a patriotic American who supports parental control in education and gun and veterans rights. He also supports replacing all federal taxes with a federal sales tax.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.