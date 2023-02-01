Van Drew blasts Mayorkas, defends strong border on Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In his first hearing on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, defended Republicans' desire for strong borders and criticized Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

"I've had the opportunity to ask (Mayorkas) questions a number of times on the Homeland Security Committee, and the guy doesn't tell the truth," Van Drew said. "Nobody wants to say that openly, but I will. The guy's a liar. When he tells you he's going to look at something, he doesn't. When he says he's going to do something, he doesn't."

Mayorkas is in charge of carrying out the Biden administration’s immigration policies, and the Judiciary Committee called the hearing "The Biden Border Crisis: Part One" to "examine border security, national security, and how fentanyl has impacted American lives."

Republicans on the committee asked the witnesses questions about how increased numbers of people entering the country illegally make it harder for border patrol to do a good job stopping drug smuggling — particularly fentanyl from entering the country illegally.

Witnesses were Mark Dannels, Sheriff of Cochise County, Arizona; Judge Ricardo Samaniego, County Judge of El Paso County, Texas; and Brandon Dunn, founder of The Forever 15 Project and a father who lost his 15-year-old son to fentanyl poisoning.

Democrats stressed the asylum process is a legal one to help those who feel threatened in their home countries, such as Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, and said the drug problem should not be lumped in with immigration issues.

Democrats also accused Republicans of being anti-immigrant and racist for not wanting illegal immigrants to be sent throughout the country while awaiting resolution of asylum cases.

"In order to determine how to effectively fix something you have to study it, learn about it and you have to hear about it. That's what this hearing is all about," Van Drew said during his allotted time. "It's not a show and it's not anti-immigration. We are anti illegal immigration. There is a difference."

Van Drew said the world turned upside down regarding border security after the Biden Administration took office, and ended many of former President Donald Trump border policies. He said Biden's actions effectively invited illegal immigrants to come here.

"The truth is we need borders that are effective and borders that are sealed," Van Drew said "It is Biden's problem because in two years it's radically changed."

No country can remain successful for a long period of time with wide open borders, Van Drew said.

According to Pew Research, monthly encounters between U.S. Border Patrol agents and migrants attempting to cross into the United States illegally over the U.S.-Mexico border remain at levels not seen in more than two decades.

There were 206,239 reported in November 2022, according to the latest available monthly data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the federal agency that encompasses the Border Patrol, Pew said.

Recent monthly totals are roughly on par with the previous peak reached in March 2000, according to Pew.

The Judiciary Committee opened with a one-hour debate over whether to its members should say the pledge of allegiance at each meeting. Republicans suggested it and Democrats objected, saying they said the pledge each day when the Congress opened.

"I can't believe we're having this debate," Van Drew said, adding members should not object to expressing love for the U.S. more than once a day.