Updated quarantine advisory released for travelers to New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday added two more states to the list of those from which visitors are asked to quarantine upon arriving in New Jersey, even as New Jersey and its neighboring states begin to meet each other's thresholds for quarantining as coronavirus cases rise.
The updated quarantine advisory includes Arizona and Maryland, bringing the total to 39 states and territories, according to a news release from the state. The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
The states and territories that meet the criteria stated above are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Neighboring states Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware also meet the criteria for New Jersey’s travel advisory, officials said, but due to the interconnected nature of the region, a 14-day quarantine is not reasonable in all instances.
Officials said nonessential travel to and from these states, however, is highly discouraged. New York and Connecticut also are discouraging nonessential travel to and from New Jersey but are not mandating that travelers quarantine.
“As cases continue to rise in our state, we must stay vigilant and take all the necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Murphy. “It remains our top priority to ensure the safety of New Jersey residents, and we ask individuals arriving from these 39 states to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”
Murphy himself is quarantining after coming in contact Saturday with someone who has since tested positive for the virus.
Travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should quarantine at their home, hotel or other temporary lodging. Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.
