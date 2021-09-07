Unvaccinated 6 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID in NJ

PRINCETON — Unvaccinated people were more than six times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 in August than those who were fully vaccinated, the New Jersey Hospital Association said Tuesday after analyzing state data.
Of those hospitalized with COVID, 73.3% had not received a single dose of the vaccine, compared with 23.7% who were fully vaccinated, according to data reported by state hospitals through the Hospital Association's COVID-19 Data Portal. Another 3% were partially vaccinated.
“The data confirms once again: Vaccination is the strongest weapon we have to protect against serious COVID illness and hospitalization,” said NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett.
The Hospital Association's Center for Health Analytics, Research and Transformation provided a snapshot view of data as of Aug. 31, reported by hospitals through the association portal.
With nearly 5.6 million fully vaccinated individuals in New Jersey and 2.7 million still unvaccinated, the roughly 265 vaccinated patients and 730 unvaccinated patients in August equate to a hospitalization rate of 4.33 per 100,000 for the fully vaccinated and 26.33 per 100,000 for the unvaccinated.
Thus, the unvaccinated are more than six times more vulnerable to serious COVID illness, the Hospital Association said.
The group did not look at the rate of hospitalizations of those who previously had COVID, as that data is not collected through the portal, a spokesperson said.
Studies in other countries, most notably Israel, have shown prior infection is at least as protective as vaccination in preventing serious COVID illness.
On July 2, New Jersey marked its lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since the pandemic began — 267— but that number climbed with the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. On Aug. 26, hospitals again surpassed 1,000 COVID patients in their care, and the number stood at 1,065 on Sept. 1.
The Hospital Association also analyzed COVID hospitalizations and vaccinations by age.
Pediatric cases in New Jersey have risen as a proportion of total COVID hospitalizations but remain low. They increased from 1.13% in the first three months of 2021 to 1.93% by the end of June.
Among ages 0-17, 76.9% of those hospitalized with COVID are not vaccinated, compared with 23.1% who are fully vaccinated. Those numbers reflect that vaccination is available beginning at age 12 under an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine. No vaccination is available for those under 12.
See the full bulletin at njha.com/chart.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
