Unvaccinated 6 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID in NJ

The group did not look at the rate of hospitalizations of those who previously had COVID, as that data is not collected through the portal, a spokesperson said.

Studies in other countries, most notably Israel, have shown prior infection is at least as protective as vaccination in preventing serious COVID illness.

On July 2, New Jersey marked its lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since the pandemic began — 267— but that number climbed with the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. On Aug. 26, hospitals again surpassed 1,000 COVID patients in their care, and the number stood at 1,065 on Sept. 1.

The Hospital Association also analyzed COVID hospitalizations and vaccinations by age.

Pediatric cases in New Jersey have risen as a proportion of total COVID hospitalizations but remain low. They increased from 1.13% in the first three months of 2021 to 1.93% by the end of June.