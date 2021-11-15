Travelers face security delays at Newark's Terminal A

NEWARK — Travelers will face security delays, especially during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, because of construction at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal A, officials said Monday.
Transportation Security Administration officials said one-third of the security checkpoints have been closed in the A1 concourse due to renovations.
Longer wait times are possible during peak periods at the remaining checkpoints in the A2 and A3 concourses, the TSA said. Several flights also are being shifted to Terminal B.
The greatest impact is for passengers flying on Air Canada, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and American Airlines.
“During this time of increasing passenger volume, coupled with long-term improvements to the airport infrastructure, we ask travelers to arrive early and please pack some patience,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s federal security director for New Jersey.
Passengers at Newark are urged to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled domestic flights and three hours before scheduled international flights.
When construction is completed in the spring, Newark's Terminal A will have 16 security checkpoint lanes, the TSA said.
