Trash pickup delays leave one South Jersey town scrambling to collect its own

Longtime Collingswood Mayor Jim Maley recalled an email the borough received in early June from its waste hauler that basically said, "We're just not coming in. We don't have anyone to drive."

Already facing pickup delays, the borough scrambled to amass its own municipal workers to pick up trash, recycling and yard waste. The company, Seaside Waste Services, even loaned the borough a truck.

It was the first time Collingswood, a borough of almost 14,000, collected its own trash since the 1970s.

"There wasn't a lot of time for emotion," Maley said. "We said we have to get this fixed."

Communities across the region are experiencing widespread trash pickup delays, often days at a time and sometimes a week or more, as the result of a labor shortage among waste haulers.

Philadelphia has had problems since the beginning of the pandemic. Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams apologized Sunday in a notice on the department's website for the delays, which he said were caused by staff shortages and the increased tonnage from people remaining home due to the pandemic.