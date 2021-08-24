Thousands of Afghan refugees coming to South Jersey's Fort Dix

Thousands of Afghan refugees will be temporarily housed at South Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, in one piece of a massive global resettlement effort, senior Biden administration officials said Tuesday in a media call.

Calling it one of the biggest airlifts in world history, the officials said three other U.S. Army bases will also be used. They are Fort Lee in Virginia, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Bliss in Texas.

A total of 25,000 refugees are expected to be housed at the four sites, but the number could change as the situation evolves and more bases may be added to the list, the officials said.

“We will welcome Afghan refugees with open arms here in New Jersey at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst,” Murphy tweeted Monday. “Our state has always served as a shining beacon of hope to the world, and we will do everything in our power to help these refugees rebuild their lives.”

But Murphy has not said how the state will help with the effort.

Initially the refugees will be flown to countries in Europe and Asia, where they will undergo security checks, and then they will come through Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., and be flown to the Army bases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}