Thousands of Afghan refugees coming to South Jersey's Fort Dix
top story

Thousands of Afghan refugees coming to South Jersey's Fort Dix

The Latest: 7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport

In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division escort evacuees to the terminal for check-in during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday.

 Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara

A group of House Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to push back his August 31st deadline for keeping U.S. troops at the Kabul airport to carry out the evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan partners and allies from Afghanistan.

Thousands of Afghan refugees will be temporarily housed at South Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, in one piece of a massive global resettlement effort, senior Biden administration officials said Tuesday in a media call.

Calling it one of the biggest airlifts in world history, the officials said three other U.S. Army bases will also be used. They are Fort Lee in Virginia, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Bliss in Texas.

A total of 25,000 refugees are expected to be housed at the four sites, but the number could change as the situation evolves and more bases may be added to the list, the officials said.

“We will welcome Afghan refugees with open arms here in New Jersey at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst,” Murphy tweeted Monday. “Our state has always served as a shining beacon of hope to the world, and we will do everything in our power to help these refugees rebuild their lives.”

But Murphy has not said how the state will help with the effort.

Initially the refugees will be flown to countries in Europe and Asia, where they will undergo security checks, and then they will come through Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., and be flown to the Army bases. 

There are three categories of people being evacuated, the officials said — first, American citizens and green card holders, then people who have applied through the Special Immigrant Visa program and their families, and last vulnerable Afghans.

Special Immigrant Visa applicants are generally those Afghan allies who worked with the United States over the past 20 years.

Other vulnerable Afghans, who will make up the majority of those taken to Army bases, will be identified by the U.S. government, the officials said.

Everyone arriving, whether U.S. citizens, green card holders or Afghan nationals, will be tested for COVID-19, and the administration is determining how and when to offer vaccination, the officials said.

After testing, citizens and those with homes to go to will head to their destinations, and everyone else will head to military bases where they will be connected with a refugee resettlement organization to help them begin a new life in the United States.

Calling it a complicated process that follows a harrowing journey, the officials said the Department of Defense is working on logistics and could not describe in detail the housing arrangements or exactly where on the base the refugees will be.

But they said families would be offered physical and mental health care and a full range of other social services as well as travel assistance.

The goal is to get families into permanent housing so they do not have to spend months on the bases, the officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

