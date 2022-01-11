They tried to stop Dollar General from setting up shop in a rural cornfield in South Jersey

"I don't know, should I be worried?" she laughed. "I mean, we're a busy store, and the bulk of our business is the deli."

Erik Cagle, a Pittsgrove resident and Anderson's customer, thinks the historic general store will thrive from customer loyalty, even if Dollar General offers cheaper items.

"I guess they've created a recipe for creating revenue," Cagle said of Dollar General, "but I think they might be underestimating the closeness of the community."

Dollar General, in a statement, said the company engages with communities, offering literacy grants for schools, nonprofits and libraries within a 15-mile radius of each store.

The Pittsgrove Deli & Grocery sits a half-mile in the other direction of the proposed store and is also full of items one would find at a dollar store. The owners didn't return requests for comment, but outside, three women smoking cigarettes pondered the number of dollar stores in South Jersey.

"I don't know, what's there like 87 of them?" said Ashley Hanson, 33. We would have been better off with a Wawa."

Though the brand is ubiquitous to residents of the Philadelphia area, there are still fewer than 1,000 Wawas in the country.