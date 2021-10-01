These South Jersey towns are allowing legal weed stores to set up shop

In Moorestown, at least two of the four licenses allowed in the township must be awarded to microbusinesses.

"What we really want to do is support entrepreneurs to get in this business and give a chance to the small business to take off," Mayor Nicole Gillespie said.

In addition to setting local fees, declaring which and how many of the six types of licenses will be allowed in a municipality, the ordinances do what is typical for local laws.

They lay out where cannabis businesses are allowed to open, how big their lots must be, how far they must be from a church or school, what hours they are allowed to operate, how much parking they need, and regulate signs (no cannabis imagery allowed on buildings).

Getting through that thicket is not going to be easy for small-time applicants.

Unless an applicant is aiming at one particular town to apply in, finding the ordinances for a wide range of towns is a laborious process requiring checking each one — or paying for an expensive service.

Northfield holds off on vote on cannabis sales to further amend ordinance At a meeting Tuesday, members decided to hold off on a final vote to allow more time for ame…

The first screen for an entrepreneur is whether the town even allows cannabis businesses, said Paul P. Josephson, a partner in the Cherry Hill office of Duane Morris LLP.