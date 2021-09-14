These Cherry Hill neighborhoods don't want another Wawa

Although the board has yet to schedule a hearing on the matter, opponents have hired a lawyer and have been meeting regularly, raising money, pressuring elected officials and distributing an assortment of the "no Wawa" signs sprouting up across Barclay. They regard 24/7 hoagies, fast fill-ups and landscaping improvements as insufficient compensation for the additional traffic, noise, light pollution and other issues they expect to arise from the project.

Steve Walsh, who grew up in Barclay, lives in his childhood home ("I bought it from my dad") and hopes to pass the house along to his son, said the proposed Wawa "will destroy the character and decrease the property values of the neighborhood. And the list goes on."

With two swim clubs, a historic farmhouse, a community garden and even a covered bridge, Barclay Farm retains a distinctive sense of place. It has remained somewhat insulated from the redevelopment-driven commercial encroachment facing other attractive midcentury neighborhoods on Cherry Hill's west side, such as Kingston and Erlton.

"We are concerned about the multifaceted degradation of the quality of the communities and the lives of residents living in ... Barclay Farm and Kingston," the executive board of the Greater Kingston Civic Association said in a statement. The two neighborhoods each have about 1,800 homes.