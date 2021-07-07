The 'unremarkable' suit Andy Kim wore while cleaning the Capitol will be a museum artifact

After the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, an image of U.S. Rep. Andy Kim rocketed across the internet: The South Jersey Democrat was crouched in the Capitol Rotunda in his suit and tie, sweeping up debris.

Now, the blue suit he bought on sale from J. Crew is going to the Smithsonian to be part of the museum's collection, Kim said Tuesday, the six-month anniversary of the attack.

"I told the Smithsonian yes to donating the blue suit because the telling of the story of Jan6 isn't optional, it is necessary," Kim, D-3rd, wrote in a Twitter thread that had more than 23,000 likes within hours of his posting it Tuesday morning. "There are many stories of Jan6. Mine is just one. We cannot heal as a nation unless we have truth. Let truth be truth."

After the riot by Trump supporters trying to overturn the election, he was still wearing it when he helped clean up the Rotunda. "Like my suit, what I did on Jan 6 on its face was unremarkable. I saw a mess and cleaned it," Kim, of Burlington County, wrote Tuesday. "Neither my suit nor my actions are on their own worthy of memory, but the story didn't end there."

