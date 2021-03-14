The Treehouse, a South Jersey cafe and community hub, closes after 18 years

But it wasn't enough.

"We couldn't gather. And that's what we are," Tina said.

Yet, the community came to gather Sunday to remember fond times and say goodbye.

Robert Lee, the borough's public safety director, says the coffee shop was "just one of those places that immediately made you feel like you belong. It was comfortable. People loved to come, to just come and hang out. Nobody cared who you are. You were friends."

Emily Giordano and Emilee Dinella, both 21, had been regulars "for as long as I can remember," said Giordano. On Sunday, they posed with Randy Van Osten for photos.

Musician Sara O'Brien was also there, playing her guitar at the "last call." She led many of the Tuesday morning "Expresso Yourself" sing-alongs for parents and kids.

Also stopping by Sunday was Melanie Gonzalez, who will be graduating with her nursing degree from Neumann University in a few months.

"I would be here eight hours a day, doing my homework with my kids, at least five days a week. This was our second home," Gonzalez said.

The Treehouse sold out of food shortly after noon, but customers were lined up for hours, even as the 4 p.m. last call came.

"It has been bittersweet," Randy Van Osten said. "There have been so many people who came today. So much love."