The former king of Spain was a Jersey guy, and his estate is being turned into a park

The D&R Greenway Land Trust now owns and will restore the gardener's house, and also plans to replicate the vegetable gardens that flourished while Bonaparte lived at Point Breeze on and off between 1816 and 1839.

Millville planners approve solar energy farm MILLVILLE — The city Planning Board on Jan. 12 unanimously approved a 50-megawatt solar ener…

The other 50 acres of fields, dense woods, carriage trails and steep embankments will be part of New Jersey's state park system; eventually, there will be interpretative signs, audio tours and walking trails offering glimpses of tunnel entrances, remnants of bridges (there were once seven), sandstone stairways and views of the water.

"I can't begin to tell you how proud I am to turn this over to our residents, and to future generations," said Lynch. "This would never have happened if the stars hadn't lined up."

Land Trust President Linda J. Mead was just as effusive about the historic tract, which is the southern gateway to the Abbott Marshlands between Bordentown and Trenton. "This wetlands area was the most important Native American settlement east of the Mississippi," she said. Once it's open to the public as a park, Point Breeze "will draw visitors who can then discover the Delaware River watershed and the region's broader hiking and water-trail network."