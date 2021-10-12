The Cat Whisperer's colleagues already knew she was a superhero. Now other animal lovers can be inspired by her, too.

"Cat Whisperer," written as a children's tale, encourages kids to help animals in need and identifies what some of those needs may be. It's intended to be educational, in a gentle way. In the story, the Kaitlyn character is the hero, and her superpower is that she can speak to animals. With the help of her faithful Chihuahua, Chloe, she rescues a litter of kittens.

But the story is based on something the real-life Kaitlyn did, and the suggestion to young readers is that someday they can have a real-life impact on animals, too.

"'You're your own superhero' was our message," Koch said.

"Cat Whisperer" is also meant to help raise funds for animal-minded groups to do the kind of animal activism and advocacy that was the driving force of O'Hara's life.

So far, 11 animal groups have ordered the books to use as a fundraising tool for their organizations — and that was before the books were ready to be shipped, Lacy said. (The authors are selling the book at a deep discount to the groups, who can then sell the books at full price to generate sales to benefit their causes. Koch said they are donating proceeds of their sales to a local rescue.)

