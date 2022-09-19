Testa wants to rework NJ bag ban to require bags be made, recyclable here

Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, wants the law changed that banned stores from giving out single-use plastic or in some cases paper bags for customers to carry purchases.

The ban was designed to cut down on the vast number of non-recycled thin plastic bags that have ended up as litter and broken down into micro-plastics in waterways. It has been in effect since the beginning of May.

It has had unintended consequences, however, with the state now being swamped with non-recyclable stitched-handle plasticized bags that are piling up everywhere, according to Testa.

“They may be reusable bags, but in too many cases they are only being used once,” Testa said. “It is a waste of money that is burdening the state’s employers, and piling on to product costs, compounding the impact of 8 percent inflation.”

Testa said the law should have required companies to use bags made in America and recycled here, instead of allowing them to be imported from China and elsewhere.

“The sensible solution is to re-work the problematic law in a way that benefits manufacturers in New Jersey and the U.S., rather than punishing them and mandating bags coming in from China and elsewhere," Testa said.

The importation of cheap plasticized bags doubled this year, increasing by about 500 million in just months, according to Testa. Most of that was destined to New Jersey, the only state to implement a bag law.

“This is another example of Trenton Democrats leaping before they looked,” Testa said. “It is time to go back to the drawing board and get this right.”

The pandemic also ignited popularity of curbside pickup at groceries, department stores and big box retailers. Those services use the reusable bags, Testa said, and they are piling up in closets, basements, and garages across the state.

The Senator said lawmakers rushing to ban single-used plastic bags should have looked no further for a solution than right here in New Jersey.

“We should have capitalized on the manufacturing power of in-state companies, who are capable of filling the plastic void with paper bags. The bags could be made from recycled paper, and after use, they could be easily recycled again,” noted Testa, the co-chair of the New Jersey Legislative Manufacturing Caucus.