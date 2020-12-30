'Ted's Great Adventure': How South Jersey neighbors rallied to rescue a lost German shepherd

Finally, after a tough year, here's a 2020 story with a happy ending: This one involves an elusive German shepherd, a newly unemployed Cherry Hill animal lover with a big heart, Facebook and, of course, the pandemic.
The shepherd is a nearly 8-year-old rambunctious dog named Ted, sent this fall for obedience lessons at the Happy Dogs Boarding & Training facility in Laurel Springs, Camden County. He had been there for only hours on Oct. 26 when he climbed a wall, squeezed through a narrow roof opening and scaled a 6-foot wooden fence to freedom.
It was the facility's first-ever animal escape in 30 years.
A search was launched immediately in a wooded area, said Lilia Soares, one of the kennel owners. Nearby animal shelters and animal control were alerted. Drones searched by air. Police helped, too, and neighbors took to social media with tips.
"This dog was a super escaper," said Soares, who, like her husband, John, is an international dog trainer. "He did not want to be caught."
Ted remained in the woods for several days, Soares said. A professional dogcatcher gave them a trap to nab him, but Ted smartly avoided it. Hound Hunters NJ helped develop a rescue strategy. They set up cameras and a feeding station, but the shepherd never returned to the same spot to eat.
Eventually, Ted was spotted in Sewell, Gloucester County, about 10 miles southeast of the boarding facility and a trek that would have required him to navigate unfamiliar and busy highways like Route 55. (Ted is from Morris County, in North Jersey.)
About a week later, with Ted spottings spreading, Kathleen Tortu-Bowles got involved. Tortu-Bowles, 62, is a Cherry Hill pharmacy worker who lost her job amid the pandemic. She's also a dog lover who donates her time to help reunite lost animals and their owners. The search for Ted became her eighth animal rescue mission this year.
She went out daily in her Yukon SUV, scouring areas where Ted was last seen, and distributed hundreds of fliers and social media messages.
"I slept, ate and breathed that dog like he was my dog," said Tortu-Bowles, who has five dogs and five cats. "It was crazy."
She appealed to the public to help locate the a 58-pound neutered male but cautioned them not to call his name or chase him — Ted would only flee. His breed, according to the American Kennel Club, is highly intelligent, confident and courageous.
"He is one smart dog," said Tortu-Bowles. "He was out on Ted's adventure."
For several weeks, Ted roamed Gloucester County towns — Woodbury, West Deptford, Mantua, along the Delaware River in National Park and, finally, Deptford. He was recorded on home security cameras. Everyone it seemed, had a Ted story. There was a scare when a dead dog was reported near an off-ramp, but it wasn't Ted.
"I didn't want to see him get hurt. I just wanted him home," said Jennifer Gomolson, 50, a bank loan officer representative who lives in Deptford and made several trips looking for Ted.
Ted used his survivor skills as he traveled from town to town. Residents and merchants left out food and water in case he stopped by. Soaking wet, Ted showed up in early December in Deptford's Locust Grove neighborhood, eating from a trash can Steve Parker left on his deck.
"He looked tired," said Parker, 54, a photographer.
Parker, an admitted cat lover, put out dog food in his garage for Ted and left the door open. His plan was to shut the door and trap the dog inside. Ted never returned.
Finally, a breakthrough came Dec. 5. A mail carrier called Tortu-Bowles with great news: Ted was curled up in a mulch garden near the Deptford home where he was last seen. She bought some chicken nuggets and rushed there.
Lying on the wet ground in frigid temperatures, Tortu-Bowles persuaded Ted to eat from her hand. Two hours later, she gently asked him "please let me put this leash on you," and Ted acquiesced. He stood on his hind legs and licked her face, she said. She celebrated with a clenched fist.
"It was unbelievable," she said. "It was a really good save."
Ted was reunited later that day with his owner, Joan Kellett, in Harding Township. He had some ticks, an ear infection and stomach problems, but otherwise has recovered from his adventure, she said this week.
Ted had been a part of her family for seven years, along with a younger sibling, Evie, a golden retriever rescue. But Ted had never run away before.
After his 40-day adventure, she said, "it is absolutely wonderful to get him back."
FAVE-5: CJ's most memorable stories from 2020
Over the last year, it seems that COVID-19 has made its way into every one of my stories. Surprisingly, that wasn’t the case when it came to my five most memorable pieces, except for one.
One of my favorite stories to ever report on was published in January. It was the 100th anniversary of the Volstead Act, better known as Prohibition. Being from the area, and a little bit of a history geek, I highlighted multiple businesses, and a home, that once acted as speakeasies during the 1920’s. My reporting took me up back stairwells and down underground hallways, and the result was a feature piece on Atlantic City’s worst-kept secret.
January also brought the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. With the help of Stockton University, I was able to speak with local Holocaust survivors who were sent to Auschwitz or lived in ghettos during the war. I’m forever grateful that I met these survivors to hear their stories and reflect on a time that I learned about in history class. Their stories are important and should never be forgotten.
This next story wasn’t supposed to end this way. Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson was supposed to get his kidney, but COVID-19 screwed everything up. I’ve always had good working relationships with mayors, but Andy was different. Last winter I was driving down the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City when I spotted a billboard pleading for a kidney for Andy. I turned around to drive by again, took a picture of it, then called Andy. His wife had just died, but he was willing to talk to me about his search for an organ donor. Andy was completely open about his condition. There was trust there, I believe. He invited me into his home for an interview. I met his donor, his kids, his dog. He showed vulnerability and got teary eyed after one particular question I asked. His kidney transplant was planned for March 17. On March 13, he got the call that his surgery was postponed due to the virus. He text me that night as I was driving to a friends, my heart broke for him. The surgery was to happen in early June as COVID-19 cases went down, but in May his health deteriorated and he was hospitalized. I kept in touch with his donor over the summer, checking in every few weeks to see how he was doing. The outlook was good, until it wasn’t. When I got the text that he had died I immediately called my editor, balling my eyes out. Two minutes later I knew I had to go into “reporter mode” and write an obituary, it was one of the hardest times I had to put my emotions aside and simply do my job. This story does have an uplifting ending though. The Brigantine Lion’s Club, of which Andy was a part of, recently named a Seeing Eye dog in training after Andy.
Over the summer, in the trenches of the Black Lives Matter movement, I covered a Blue Lives Matter rally in Northfield, which all stemmed from a Facebook post. Hundreds of people came out to City Hall, temporarily blocking a portion of Shore Road, to support the police. There were a few Black Lives Matter supporters there as well. At one point I was standing back on the sidewalk, taking in the whole scene, when people from opposing sides were at each other’s throats, seconds away from a physical altercation. “I can’t believe this is happening…in Northfield,” I thought to myself. I’ve watched these protests all over the country, but to see one happen in your own backyard hit different. I hated, and still hate, the divisiveness.
My fifth favorite story was about a horse in Brigantine. A councilmember had mentioned it in passing at a meeting and my ears immediately perked up. “There’s a horse?? In Brigantine??” I thought to myself. After a call to the city manager and a drive down Bayshore Avenue I found the horse, who had become an overnight celebrity in the town. After interviewing the family, I ran to the library to write the story and called Mayor Andy Simpson to get a quote. I remember cracking up, quietly—as I was still in the library, as he rambled off about the horse. His quotes from this story are still my favorite.
