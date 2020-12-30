'Ted's Great Adventure': How South Jersey neighbors rallied to rescue a lost German shepherd

About a week later, with Ted spottings spreading, Kathleen Tortu-Bowles got involved. Tortu-Bowles, 62, is a Cherry Hill pharmacy worker who lost her job amid the pandemic. She's also a dog lover who donates her time to help reunite lost animals and their owners. The search for Ted became her eighth animal rescue mission this year.

She went out daily in her Yukon SUV, scouring areas where Ted was last seen, and distributed hundreds of fliers and social media messages.

"I slept, ate and breathed that dog like he was my dog," said Tortu-Bowles, who has five dogs and five cats. "It was crazy."

She appealed to the public to help locate the a 58-pound neutered male but cautioned them not to call his name or chase him — Ted would only flee. His breed, according to the American Kennel Club, is highly intelligent, confident and courageous.

"He is one smart dog," said Tortu-Bowles. "He was out on Ted's adventure."

For several weeks, Ted roamed Gloucester County towns — Woodbury, West Deptford, Mantua, along the Delaware River in National Park and, finally, Deptford. He was recorded on home security cameras. Everyone it seemed, had a Ted story. There was a scare when a dead dog was reported near an off-ramp, but it wasn't Ted.