Sweeney Center to push for five-year budget forecasts as first project

TRENTON — In the midst of unprecedented state revenues and state spending, along with fear of a possible future recession, the Sweeney Center for Public Policy at Rowan University is proposing a longer-term approach to state budgets.

The center, established last month, has formed a bipartisan workgroup to develop a five-year budget for the State of New Jersey. The hope is to temper budget swings, make New Jersey more affordable, and help ensure fiscal responsibility.

Sweeney, a long-time Democratic legislator and former senate president who lost his seat when Republicans swept South Jersey legislative districts in November, is the chair of the center's board of directors.

“Most counties do a five-year budget, and six-year capital plan. The state goes budget to budget. It's a flawed process," Sweeney said Monday.

Instead, he said New Jersey fiscal policy should be based on multi-year budget projections, developed as a consensus of independent economists. And they should be made public, Sweeney said.

The center is part of Rowan University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences in Glassboro, and will "conduct research and develop pragmatic solutions to complex policy issues," according to its website.

The state Legislature is in the midst of hearings on the $48.9 billion Fiscal Year 2023 budget submitted by Gov. Phil Murphy.

At Assembly budget committee hearings Monday, state Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said the possibility of a recession has not been taken into account in preparing the FY 2023 budget.

At the same time, two representatives of the Office of Legislative Services acknowledged the current high level of inflation, continued uncertainty due to COVID and upheavals from Russia's invasion of Ukraine could increase the likelihood of recession.

"We're looking at a rosy picture, we have revenues, but we are also concerned about what's coming next year and the year after," said Chairwoman Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin, D-Essex.

"Most of our booming revenues — like the corporate business tax — have every reason to be sensitive to an economic downturn," David Drescher, section chief of OLS's Revenue, Finance and Appropriations Section, said when asked what the main risks are to the state's fiscal health. "There is a significant risk of (the CBT) revenues falling $1 billion to $2 billion if things get really bad. It would halt a lot of our revenues if there were a major downturn."

The increased spending has been driven by both federal COVID aid and higher tax revenues than expected, in part because federal aid to businesses kept more from failing during the pandemic.

If enacted, Murphy's budget would represent an increase of 41% since Murphy became governor, and is a level of increased spending that is unsustainable, according to Christopher Emigholz, vice president of government affairs for the New Jersey Business and Industry Association.

Emigholtz is also the former New Jersey Senate Republican Office budget director, and is a member of the Sweeney Center's budget workgroup.

Sweeney has long tried to get the state to plan longer-term, said Mark Magyar, interim director of the Sweeney Center. Magyar is also the former deputy director of the New Jersey Senate Majority Office and is part of the workgroup.

"Senator Sweeney, and Senators (Paul) Sarlo (D-Bergen, Passaic) and (Steven) Oroho (R-Morris, Sussex, Warren) on a bipartisan basis sponsored legislation to require the state to do multi-year revenue and expenditure forecasting and consensus forecasting, and it was vetoed by Gov. (Chris) Christie," Magyar said. "The legislation did not get through under Murphy."

Sweeney said Monday he believes lawmakers will come to support longer-term budgeting once they have more information from the workgroup, which is set to deliver a first report in June.

"This year they got the budget in March, and in June they have to pass it," Sweeney said. "That's a very short period of time."

Sarlo recently said his goal was to take a two-year approach while developing this year's budget, Magyar said.

The Multi-Year Budget Workgroup held its first meeting Thursday in Trenton and will produce its first five-year baseline budget report by early June, with a more detailed budget that will include policy options next January.

“This is a particularly challenging time to embark on a multi-year budget because of the unprecedented one-time infusions of federal aid, the complex interplay of new borrowing and debt defeasance, and the impact of a volatile high-inflation economy on New Jersey’s particularly volatile tax base,” Magyar said.

“But it is in times like these that long-term fiscal planning is needed the most. We need to know if we are facing a fiscal cliff, and if so, when," Magyar said.

Last year, the non-partisan Volcker Alliance gave New Jersey a “D” for budget forecasting based on the state’s failure to develop multi-year revenue and spending projections, which 22 states do, and implement consensus revenue forecasting, as 30 other states have done, according to Magyar.

The last multi-year budget projections made public in New Jersey were the 2011 and 2012 “Facing Our Future” reports developed by a panel under the Council of New Jersey Grantmakers. Richard Keevey and Ray Caprio, the Rutgers University professors who developed the fiscal projections for that report, are both serving on the workgroup, as is William Glasgall, deputy director of the Volcker Alliance.

The center also said Michael Vrancik, a 20-year Treasury Department veteran and school finance expert, is joining the Sweeney Center as a policy fellow to serve as coordinator of the Multi-Year Budgeting Workgroup.

"What our project is going to do is look ahead: What do we expect our state pension obligations to be for the next five years, how much will health benefit costs grow?" Magyar said.

New Jersey Transit is heavily funded through federal funds through 2025, Magyar said. But current budgets do not plan for how to make up for the loss in federal funds after that point.

"The argument we are making is that a sound fiscal policy is improved by taking a multi-year approach," Magyar said. "The more information you have, the better."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

