Sweatpants, Eagles masks and lots of yellow ballots: A day in the life of a New Jersey drop box

There was 76-year-old Maxine Congleton, who double-checked every step, and, like many, took a few extra seconds to figure out how to push (from just below the top) the counterintuitively but securely designed narrow metal slot for the ballots, as opposed to pulling out like a mailbox.

"First time I ever did it this way," she said. "It's OK. I got it done."

As dusk fell on the ballot box and 320 others like it in New Jersey, Rob and Maureen Wright arrived with their daughter Jillian, 22, after finishing a small home project, but before dinner, Maureen said.

Rob and Maureen spoke solemnly about their civic duty, and said they found the drop box "a great way to vote under the circumstances."

"There's a momentum now, and people are voting," said Maureen. "I think it's terrific."

Out on Virginia Avenue, it was Drill Night at the Williamstown Fire Department, across the parking lot from the ballot box, and the company's lights blazed in the darkness of night.

The front and back garage doors of the firehouse were flung open, and the cheerful sounds of old-fashioned firefighter chattiness hung in the night, as the older guys sat on benches and young volunteers took the apparatus out for a spin.

Still, the voting continued at the ballot box outside the Monroe Township Municipal Building, where there was consensus on one thing: Unlike at the fire station, this was not a drill.