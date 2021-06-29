Supreme Court says PennEast Pipeline can sue for New Jersey land

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court sided Tuesday with a pipeline company in a dispute with New Jersey over land the company needs for a natural gas pipeline.

Both liberal and conservative justices joined to rule 5-4 for the PennEast Pipeline Co. The 116-mile planned pipeline is to run from Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County to Mercer County in New Jersey.

New Jersey Business & Industry Association Vice President of Government Affairs Ray Cantor applauded the decision, while environmentalists condemned it.

“The Supreme Court made the correct decision today in reversing this harmful lower court decision, which would have irrefutably had a negative impact on the supply and cost of natural gas in New Jersey, as well as interstate commerce," said Cantor, adding New Jersey imports all of its natural gas and uses it to create more than 50% of its electric generation and to heat 75% of its homes and buildings.

NJBIA had filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court earlier this year in support of PennEast.

Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, called the Supreme Court’s decision "extremely alarming" and called the pipeline unneeded.