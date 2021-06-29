Supreme Court says PennEast Pipeline can sue for New Jersey land

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court sided Tuesday with a pipeline company in a dispute with New Jersey over land the company needs for a natural gas pipeline.
Both liberal and conservative justices joined to rule 5-4 for the PennEast Pipeline Co. The 116-mile planned pipeline is to run from Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County to Mercer County in New Jersey.
New Jersey Business & Industry Association Vice President of Government Affairs Ray Cantor applauded the decision, while environmentalists condemned it.
“The Supreme Court made the correct decision today in reversing this harmful lower court decision, which would have irrefutably had a negative impact on the supply and cost of natural gas in New Jersey, as well as interstate commerce," said Cantor, adding New Jersey imports all of its natural gas and uses it to create more than 50% of its electric generation and to heat 75% of its homes and buildings.
NJBIA had filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court earlier this year in support of PennEast.
Environmental groups are varied in how they grade Gov. Phil Murphy on his first 100 days.
Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, called the Supreme Court’s decision "extremely alarming" and called the pipeline unneeded.
"However, the fight is far from over. PennEast is facing other legal challenges and must obtain permits from New Jersey, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Delaware River Basin Commission,” Potosnak said. “Significant natural resources, historic sites, pristine protected streams and endangered species will be put at risk if this pipeline is built."
“I am deeply disturbed and disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision today, which sets the dangerous precedent of allowing interstate pipelines to take State-owned lands without a State’s consent," said U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-6th, who is chairman of the House's Energy and Commerce Committee.
Pallone said he will do all he can to protect what he called an important state right.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority that when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issues a certificate of public convenience and necessity, federal law authorizes the certificate's holder “to condemn all necessary rights-of-way, whether owned by private parties or States.”
Roberts was joined by conservative justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh and liberal justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.
"We have lost today's battle, but the fight continues," said Jeff Tittel, former director of the New Jersey Sierra Club. He said it's now up to Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Department of Environmental Protection to stop the pipeline through the permitting process.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had allowed the company's project to move forward in 2018 by granting PennEast a so-called certificate of public convenience and necessity, but lawsuits followed.
The company ultimately took New Jersey to court to acquire state-controlled land for its project. PennEast argued the commission’s greenlighting of its project allowed it to take New Jersey to court and to use eminent domain to acquire state-controlled properties. The Supreme Court agreed.
The decision from the high court doesn't end litigation over the pipeline. A separate challenge to the pipeline involving New Jersey is pending in a federal appeals court in Washington.
During arguments in the case in April, a lawyer for the PennEast Pipeline Co. acknowledged that if the company had lost at the Supreme Court, the 120-mile pipeline would “not be built at least in anything like its current configuration.”
New Jersey, which opposes the pipeline project, had argued that PennEast couldn't take the state to court to acquire the property — only the United States government can. The state argued that a federal law, the Natural Gas Act, does not explicitly authorize private lawsuits by private parties against states.
A federal appeals court sided with New Jersey, while a lower court had sided with PennEast.
Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.
