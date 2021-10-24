Study calls for splitting up NJ Transit, better service and lower costs for South Jersey

"The burden of the gas tax is fascinating," said the report's co-author Jonathan Peters, a professor of finance and data analytics at City University of New York Graduate School and The College of Staten Island, in an interview Friday.

In 2016, New Jersey voters approved a ballot question requiring all motor fuel tax revenues go into the Transportation Trust Fund, designed to fund the Department of Transportation and NJ Transit.

In the fiscal year 2021 budget, Gov. Phil Murphy sent $800 million from the fund to NJ Transit.

"Hudson doesn't pay nearly as much (in gas tax on average) as Salem County, because people don't drive as much," Peters said. But people in Hudson County benefit much more from the gas tax's funding of NJ Transit.

If there were a South Jersey transit operation, improvements to the bus system would probably take precedence, said co-author Richard M. Flanagan, professor of political science at The College of Staten Island, CUNY.

"It would be pursuing less capital intensive alternatives like light rail and bus rapid transit for certain sections," Flanagan said, "as opposed to now with a statewide focus on massive Northern New Jersey heavy rail projects."