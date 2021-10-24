 Skip to main content
Study calls for splitting up NJ Transit, better service and lower costs for South Jersey
Study calls for splitting up NJ Transit, better service and lower costs for South Jersey

NJ Transit should be broken into two agencies — one for North Jersey and one for South Jersey — to more equitably run and fund mass transit programs, according to the authors of a new study.

It is one of seven main recommendations in a report for The Garden State Initiative called "The Road to Equitable Transportation Policy in New Jersey."

The study was commissioned by the nonprofit Garden State Initiative, a think tank that says it provides "an alternative voice and common sense policy solutions" to promote investment, grow jobs and create economic opportunities for all New Jerseyans.

Other recommendations call for a dedicated revenue stream for mass transit, new ways of funding transportation, and more consideration of hydrogen fuel cell technology rather than assuming electric vehicles will dominate the future.

"No other state in the nation organizes mass transit operations on a statewide basis, and for good reason," the authors write in the report. "Since South Jersey is often an afterthought in state mass transit planning and finance, the region deserves independent standing with its own dedicated state mass transit agency."

“We will share the report including recommendations with legislative leaders and Transportation Committee members," said GSI President Regina Egea, in a written statement Friday. Egea had a 30-year executive career at AT&T, joined the Gov. Chris Christie administration in 2010 and was Christie's chief of staff from 2015 to 2016. 

"The burden of the gas tax is fascinating," said the report's co-author Jonathan Peters, a professor of finance and data analytics at City University of New York Graduate School and The College of Staten Island, in an interview Friday.

In 2016, New Jersey voters approved a ballot question requiring all motor fuel tax revenues go into the Transportation Trust Fund, designed to fund the Department of Transportation and NJ Transit.

In the fiscal year 2021 budget, Gov. Phil Murphy sent $800 million from the fund to NJ Transit.

"Hudson doesn't pay nearly as much (in gas tax on average) as Salem County, because people don't drive as much," Peters said. But people in Hudson County benefit much more from the gas tax's funding of NJ Transit. 

If there were a South Jersey transit operation, improvements to the bus system would probably take precedence, said co-author Richard M. Flanagan, professor of political science at The College of Staten Island, CUNY.

"It would be pursuing less capital intensive alternatives like light rail and bus rapid transit for certain sections," Flanagan said, "as opposed to now with a statewide focus on massive Northern New Jersey heavy rail projects."

Probably the biggest of those is the Gateway Tunnel Project to build a new tunnel from North Jersey to Manhattan, with costs not yet fully known but estimated in the tens of billons. The federal government is expected to cover the majority of the costs, but New Jersey's share is likely to be in the billions.

The authors of the report have offered to testify on their findings to the state Legislature, Egea said, and GSI will engage media across New Jersey, business and community leaders and make the report available to residents digitally.

New Jersey’s transportation policies can be traced back to decisions made decades ago, and no longer meet the state's needs, Egea said.

For example, the New Jersey Legislature created NJ Transit in 1979 "as a clean-up operation of the failing private companies that ran bus and rail lines in the state," according to the report.

As a result, "it has been difficult for planners to integrate the lines and modes into a truly unified state mass transit system," the report said.

Egea said the report is intended as an independent evaluation showing a way "to equitably pay for and provide services across all 21 counties while preparing for the challenges posed by technological advancement."

Transportation polices should be tailored to unique local circumstances, especially regarding the north versus the south, Egea said.

The third co-author is Cameron E. Gordon, an associate professor at Australian National University College of Business and Economics and principal investigator with the Social Policy Simulation Center of CUNY. He was not immediately available for an interview Friday.

The report also found that New Jersey only has 1% of the charging stations that would be needed to serve a 10% conversion of New Jersey's 6.5 million motor vehicles to electric.

"And New Jersey is about as good as it gets in terms of location of charging stations," Peters said.

"Tesla gets a lot of attention. It's great at marketing battery technology," Flanagan said.

"That's a challenge with the type of charging stations. Different manufacturers need different charging stations," Peters said. "Imagine if we needed different fuels for different manufacturers?"

It takes eight hours to recharge through home systems, and about a half hour while on the road, Peters said.

"Can you imagine the lines at a Parkway rest stop on a holiday weekend?" Peters asked, if refueling takes a half hour compared to five minutes to refuel with gasoline.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology is definitely lagging behind electric battery technology, and faces other obstacles, Flanagan said, but "hedging bets with a lot of this is a good idea."

"My suspicion is there will be a lot more Priuses (hybrid vehicles) on the road for a longer time than we think," Flanagan said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Recommendations

1. Split New Jersey Transit (NJT) into two parts — North and South: The region deserves independent standing with its own dedicated state mass transit agency.

2. Provide mass transit with a dedicated revenue stream: NJT’s budget has been subject to swings in allocation according to the whims of Trenton politicians, thus making long-term planning and operational improvements challenging.

3. Policymakers in the state would do well to hedge their bets as to what technology will win the future — battery charges or hydrogen fill-ups: It very well may be the case that different regions in the state will have different EV mixes. ... It is likely that the traditional combustible engine will continue to be used into the near future, and well established engine/battery hybrids will see us through a long period of transition.

4. A deregulated auto insurance market works best. Keep it that way. 

5. The state Legislature should eliminate the revenue target for the fuel tax, and set a statutory limit on the percentage of tax revenue the governor can divert: Trenton is siphoning off tolls and fuel taxes to help NJ Transit. While federal stimulus aid may put off a day of reckoning for a time, this reallocation of monies is a long-term threat to road capital plans. 

6. Explore innovative alternative revenue mechanisms: Possibilities include privatizing street parking spaces and taxing box deliveries from online shopping retailers ... multiple sources of revenue ...  would be most equitable and efficient in a state with diverse transportation systems and regional variation in services.

7. Use a portfolio approach to financing the transportation system: There are unexplored opportunities to tax landowners in urban areas that benefit from mass transit investments and tax activity that occurs in congested regions such as urban freight delivery.

Source: 

NJ Transit projects overwhelmingly in North

Awarded $1.6 billion construction contract for Portal North Bridge project in October 2021. 

Milestones on the Hudson Tunnel Project: Federal issuance of the Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision, clearing the way to final design and construction; and new financial plan with project partners that should allow advancement to the next phase of a federal grant program.

Awarded construction contract for new $600 million Raritan River Bridge which broke ground in September 2020.

Walter Rand Transportation Center Improvement Project continues to advance with $250 million investment.

Commenced $190 million effort to renovate and reimagine Newark Penn Station; issued RFP for Master Planning, Conceptual, Preliminary, and Final Design, and Construction Assistance Services.

Advanced electric bus program in Camden with the awarding of an infrastructure improvement construction contract at Newton Avenue Garage.

Advancing its zero-emissions bus program with the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the purchase of eight battery-powered electric buses, to be deployed as part of a limited deployment in the City of Camden by the end of 2021.

Secured an $18.3 million FRA grant for enhancements to the Trenton Transit Center.

Awarded construction contract for new Lyndhurst station ($28 million).

Elizabeth Station ($70 million) where construction has commenced.

Perth Amboy station ($47 million), where design is complete, and construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2021.

Advancing the Morris & Essex Lines Sawtooth Bridge replacement project to improve trans-Hudson capacity.

New North Brunswick Train Station project continues to advance.

Glassboro-Camden Light Rail line continues to advance. ($200 million to be funded by Atlantic City Expressway recent toll increases*)

Completed early-action construction work at Hudson-Bergen Light Rail's West Side Avenue Station for Route 440 Extension project.

$557 million, our newly-reimagined, TRANSITGRID project.

The County Yard / Delco Lead Storage and Inspection Facility ($246 million).

$232 million Mason Substation.

$195 million Long Slip project in Hoboken.

Advancing new Northern Bus Garage construction, which will include the necessary charging infrastructure to support an all-electric bus fleet

--Source: NJ Transit website

*editor's note

INSIDE

A new study compares electric vehicle costs vs. gas — with surprising results. Money, A10

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

